Starbucks troubled by mobile app difficulties

Starbucks’ mobile app is experiencing difficulties handling the heavy influx of orders, leading to delays, clutter, and frustrated customers. The company has been subjected to numerous complaints about the app functionality during peak hours, ironically disrupting more than it streamlines and affecting the customer experience adversely.

Around one-third of Starbucks’ revenue comes from the mobile app, which former CEO, Howard Schultz, sees as the company’s primary weakness. The mobile app, despite boosting sales, is a potential security risk and creates potential technological lag. Schultz believes that this weakness can be offset with continued investment in cybersecurity and technology enhancements.

Incoming CEO Brian Niccol, taking charge on September 9, has the task of addressing these app-related problems. Recent drops in Starbucks’ revenue are attributed to these app glitches, a shrinking customer base, and other challenges including nationwide protests and increasing competition.

Addressing Starbucks’ mobile app issues

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected this trend, with fewer people stepping out for a cup of coffee.

Despite not having an official role anymore, Schultz continues with his commitment for improving the mobile app, staying actively involved with the business. Passionate about digital innovation, he regularly emphasizes the need for enhancing user experience through the app.

Niccol, previously at Chipotle, aims to roll out upgrades to the restaurant’s digital ordering and delivery system, aspiring to alleviate the current issues. He plans to boost customer engagement, striving for growth by implementing successful strategies from Chipotle like overhauling the mobile order platform, improving delivery services, and enhancing inventory management.

Conceding to the struggle of meeting high demand, especially during peak morning hours, Starbucks is taking affirmative steps to address the issue. The company is planning efficient workflows and investing in advanced technology for quicker service with hopes to reduce waiting time and elevate the customer experience.

In the end, the company aspires to regain the trust of old customers and attract new ones, aiming for every customer to leave the store satisfied, regardless of the time of day.