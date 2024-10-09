  • News

Stellantis sues UAW over strike threats

Strike Threats

Stellantis has filed eight additional lawsuits against the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and 23 of its local units as tensions escalate between the automaker and the union. The lawsuits come amid strikes and contentious negotiations over worker conditions and benefits. One of the key issues in the dispute is the UAW’s jobs bank proposal, which Stellantis has rejected.

The automaker cited financial difficulties dating back to the 2009 Chrysler bankruptcy as a reason for the rejection, arguing that such a proposal would not be financially viable. The UAW has expressed frustration with Stellantis’ stance on several key issues, including job security and health benefits. However, the union has not issued an official statement regarding the latest lawsuits.

Despite the legal action and strikes, negotiations between Stellantis and the UAW are expected to continue as both sides seek a resolution to the ongoing disputes. In a separate lawsuit filed on Thursday, Stellantis sought a declaration from the US District Court in the Central District of California that UAW Local 230’s decision to take a strike authorization vote violates terms of the contract reached last fall. The automaker aims to hold the UAW and the local union chapter liable for any potential revenue loss and other damages resulting from lost production due to any strike.

Stellantis disputes union strike threats

UAW President Shawn Fain stated that the company has violated the contract by backing off investment commitments. However, Stellantis contends that the investments were always subject to market conditions and that demand for electric vehicles has slowed since the deal was signed.

Fain accused Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares of wanting to make sharp cuts to the company’s underperforming US operations. “We will not sit back and watch this company violate our agreement and threaten our jobs, our plants, and our communities. We are united and we are defiant.

We will do what it takes to enforce our contracts and protect American jobs,” Fain said. In 2023, Stellantis agreed as part of the contract with the union to invest $1.5 billion in its Belvidere, Illinois assembly plant to build new mid-size trucks by 2027. This was part of $19 billion in overall investment plans by the automaker.

Stellantis acknowledged in August that some of the investments would be delayed due to economic conditions but stated it “firmly stands by its commitment.”

Georgia Bartlett

Georgia Bartlett is a seasoned news writer with a passion for storytelling and a keen eye for details. With a career spanning over a decade, she has lived in New York City where she honed her skills in delivering accurate and captivating news content. Georgia's dedication to journalism shines through her meticulous research and compelling writing style, ensuring that readers stay informed and engaged.
