Strava API update limits data sharing

Strava, the popular fitness tracking app, has announced significant changes to its API Agreement that will prevent users from publicly sharing their activity data on third-party platforms. The decision aims to address privacy concerns and restrict the use of Strava’s data in artificial intelligence models. The changes explicitly prohibit third-party platforms from displaying users’ data publicly or using the data in AI analytics.

This includes generating leaderboards and segments, as well as processing data for user visibility. Strava has justified its position by underscoring the importance of responsible innovation and user consent. The company stated, “Innovation in this space must be handled responsibly and with a firm focus on user control.”

However, the update has not been well received by all. Intervals.icu, a training and coaching platform, reported that the change disrupts all coaching features related to Strava data, affecting both new and historical data.

Strava limits third-party data access

TrainerRoad CEO Nate Pearson expressed surprise: “We’re still understanding the full implications.” Similarly, Ray Maker from the DC Rainmaker website commented, “Strava doesn’t seem all that committed to working closely with partners.”

The sentiment is echoed by several developers who feel the 30-day notice was insufficient, especially during the holiday season. In contrast, some major players like Zwift and Wahoo stated that the changes do not impact their customers and declined to comment further.

Garmin and Hammerhead were also approached for their perspectives. The broader impact of this decision on Strava users remains to be seen. Many are concerned about how this will affect their ability to share and analyze their fitness data across different platforms.

Strava’s recent policy updates reflect a complex balancing act between privacy, user control, and the evolving landscape of data technology. As the fitness app industry adjusts to these new norms, only time will tell how this move will shape the future of fitness tracking and data sharing.