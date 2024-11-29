Super Micro shares slip again Tuesday

Super Micro Computer shares slipped again on Tuesday, ending a rally that appeared to signal a recovery from recent setbacks. The stock shed 10.4% to close at 34.43. The rally had prompted one industry analyst to declare that the data center technology powerhouse had bounced back.

Ray Wang, founder and principal analyst at Constellation Research, said on Monday, “I think they’re back.”

But SMCI stock, which reclaimed its 50-day average on Monday, tumbled again, edging down toward its 21-day line. The stock’s Relative Strength rating, which was at 91 just three months ago, has fallen sharply to 9. The stock is also below its declining 200-day moving average, another factor which makes it off limits for certain investors.

Supermicro stock started crashing over the past months on a series of news events that spooked the data center technology company’s investors. The shares fell sharply in late August after the company announced that a prominent short-seller had alleged SMCI of accounting irregularities. Then SMCI stock plummeted in late October following further troubling news.

Stock slump raises investor concerns

Despite these setbacks, the stock rallied in mid-November, posting gains in six of the last seven trading days. Wang said, “They’ve been so battered down.

I think the accounting issues are resolved so people are less worried.”

The accounting worries hit what has been one of the highfliers in the AI craze. Supermicro quickly emerged as one of the main beneficiaries of the AI juggernaut, together with companies like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Google. Wang said, “If you’re just trying to figure out derivatives on AI and Nvidia growth, Supermicro is going to be one of the winners.

If you’re a portfolio manager and you’re looking at AI stocks to go after, you’re going to want to look at Supermicro.”

But Tuesday’s stock losses underscored Wall Street’s lingering doubts about Supermicro. The company’s woes have kept investors cautious. Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes told clients in a November 4 note, “Make no mistake, Super Micro isn’t just Dell’s competitor — it’s ‘the’ competitor for AI servers.” Reitzes also mentioned that Super Micro’s auditor’s recent resignation has significantly impacted the stock.

The effect of Supermicro’s recent problems on Dell will become clearer when the tech giant reports its quarterly results.