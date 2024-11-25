Suspect in Hartford shooting arrested in Puerto Rico

The suspect in a drive-by shooting in Hartford that left a 20-year-old mother and her 4-month-old son dead was arrested in Puerto Rico on Saturday. Lance “Macho” Morales, 23, of Waterbury, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force at a residence in the Fajardo region of Eastern Puerto Rico. He was later processed and formally charged as a fugitive of justice.

Morales is accused of pulling alongside a vehicle on New Britain Avenue in Hartford on November 19 and opening fire. Jessiah Mercado, 20, and her son, Messiah Diaz, 4 months old, both of Springfield, Massachusetts, were killed in the shooting. A man in his 20s was also injured but survived.

Hartford suspect apprehended in Puerto Rico

“This individual who was involved in this heinous act was brought to justice in less than four days which shows, don’t commit a crime in Hartford,” said Hartford’s Mayor Arunan Arulampalam. “We’ll come for you.

Our PD is working very hard, very well.”

Morales faces charges of criminal possession of a firearm, assault in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, two counts of murder, and murder with special circumstances. He is being held on a $3 million bond while awaiting extradition back to Connecticut. Family and friends held a vigil with candles and stuffed animals at the location where Mercado and her baby were killed.

Mayor Arulampalam expressed that the family could grieve in peace thanks to the police and violence intervention groups working to prevent retaliation. A memorial vigil organized by Mothers United Against Violence is set to take place at the site on Tuesday, inviting the public to join the family in remembering the two lives lost.