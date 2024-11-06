Suzuki unveils e Vitara electric SUV

Suzuki has unveiled its first all-electric vehicle, the e Vitara, a global electric SUV. The announcement was made on Monday in Europe, signaling a major step for Suzuki as the automotive industry moves towards electric mobility. The e Vitara is the result of a collaboration between Suzuki, Toyota, and Daihatsu Motor.

Suzuki will supply Toyota with the new electric SUV, which is built on a platform co-developed by the three companies. The electric SUV’s design is based on the “Emotional Versatile Cruiser” concept, combining advanced technology with a robust appearance. It is powered by a dedicated “HEARTECT-e” platform and powertrain, which includes an eAxle (with electric motor and inverter) and lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries.

Suzuki’s first all-electric SUV

This setup promises a nimble and sharp driving experience. The e Vitara also features an AWD “ALLGRIP-e” system for enhanced off-road capabilities and performance.

While the official driving range has not been released, the electric SUV will be available with 49 and 61 kWh battery options, potentially offering up to 342 miles (550 km) of range. Toshihiro Suzuki, Suzuki’s president, emphasized the company’s commitment to expanding their BEV lineup and offering mobility solutions tailored to the needs of specific countries and regions. The e Vitara will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant in India starting in Spring 2025, with sales commencing in Europe, India, and Japan around Summer 2025.

The e Vitara represents Suzuki’s significant entry into the electric vehicle market, supported by a strategic collaboration with Toyota and Daihatsu. With production set for 2025, the e Vitara is poised to become a key player in the global shift towards electric mobility.