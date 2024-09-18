Target plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers

Target has announced plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season. The company aims to bolster its workforce to meet the anticipated increase in demand during the busy shopping period. The seasonal positions will span various roles across Target’s stores and supply chain facilities.

The majority of these employees will work at retail locations, filling positions such as guest advocate, front of store attendant, fulfillment expert, general merchandising expert, food and beverage expert, and style consultant. Target will also prioritize the needs of its existing team members by allowing them to work extra hours and accommodating their scheduling requests. Approximately 45,000 employees will be part of the company’s On Demand program, which enables them to pick up additional hours that align with their schedules before new personnel are hired.

Target’s seasonal workforce hiring plans

Applications for the seasonal store positions will open on September 25. Target’s leaders at its nearly 2,000 stores and more than 50 supply chain facilities will make final hiring decisions based on local demand.

In addition to the workforce expansion, Target has announced plans for its holiday assortment, which will be 50% larger than last year and include thousands of low-cost items. The retailer will also bring back Target Circle Week from October 6 through October 12, offering promotional items and deals for Target Circle members. Emily Hebert, senior vice president of field and operations human resources, emphasized the importance of Target’s team members in delivering a differentiated shopping experience.

She highlighted the company’s commitment to providing industry-leading pay, flexible scheduling options, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for career development. Target’s hiring announcement follows similar moves by other major retailers, such as Walmart and ALDI, as they prepare for the holiday season, which is a critical period for most retailers.