Telangana chief initiates operation HYDRAA against illegal structures

The Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, has announced the operation HYDRAA aiming to demolish illegal structures on local water bodies. Immediate execution of this operation is due to the increasing environmental hazards caused by these buildings.

The operation HYDRAA is an initiative of the state government to protect ecological balance. The plan is expected to conserve water resources and support local biodiversity. Measures are in place to ensure minimal damage to natural habitats and local communities during the demolition.

Despite criticism, Reddy has made it clear that the operation is pivotal for a more sustainable Telangana. The state government is also mulling reformations in housing policies and urban planning to prevent future encroachments.

Local citizens have expressed concerns about displacement. The state government pledges to address this issue and promises a proper rehabilitation process.

The operation marks the administration’s determination to protect native water bodies.

Minister launches HYDRAA against illicit structures

Even with potential hurdles, HYDRAA is deemed crucial for the environment. Ranganath, the Department Head, declared HYDRAA operation is unwavering and implies no exceptions will be made, reflecting a zero-tolerance policy.

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s N-Convention was recently demolished under HYDRAA, causing turbulence among the political and business elites. The action raised questions about the operation’s methodology, sparking debates and setting the stage for future conflicts.

Growing pressure led Reddy to assert that public interest takes precedence over difficult consequences. Strategies and solutions are being developed to manage this hard path effectively. He reminded everyone that public welfare remains a priority.

Reddy bashed plans to use education as a pretense for encroachments, slamming the idea of “floating colleges”. He contended that education should promote respect for the environment, not degrade it.

Reddy proposed that former Minister for Irrigation, Harish Rao, to head an investigative committee looking into illegal appropriation of lake lands. He highlighted the immediate need to safeguard these ecological spots from further illegal activities.