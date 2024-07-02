Telangana High Court denies Rao’s plea to halt probe

The Telangana High Court has declined a plea by former Chief Minister, K.

Denial of Rao’s plea for probe cessation

Chandrasekhar Rao, to discontinue the activities of the Justice L. Narasimha Reddy Commission.

The Commission was carrying out a close examination into power purchase deals with Chhattisgarh and the Bhadradri and Yadadri Thermal Power Plant locations during Rao’s time in office.

Rao, however, stated that the commission was needless as he conducted all actions lawfully during his tenure.

Notwithstanding, the court stressed the significance of the probe, insisting that any possible malpractice needs to be investigated thoroughly.

With the refusal of Rao’s plea, the Telangana High Court has laid emphasis on transparency and accountability in all government operations, sending a clear message that nobody, including former Chief Ministers, is exempt from scrutiny.

Tension escalated between Rao, who remains adamant that all contracts were law-abiding, and the Government, who remains confident in the commission’s impartiality.

Rao’s plea was based on allegations that Justice Narasimha Reddy accused the previous government of financial missteps amounting to a loss of Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore to the state treasury.

Rao maintained that these decisions were made hastily without considering other vital evidence, a claim strongly objected by the Commission’s counsel who insisted on due process being abided by during the probe.

Court proceedings stretched over the course of two days, with KCR’s legal representative and the Advocate General providing detailed argumentation and presentation of evidence.

The High Court Registry’s rejection of petition number due to problems identifying a retired High Court judge as an individual saw the case gain public interest.

This unusual situation led to a debate among legal pundits, who questioned judicial immunity and accountability, with calls for protocol changes surrounding retired judicial figures, inciting speculation about potential changes in post-retirement treatment of judges.

Despite the complexities, the petitioners continued in their pursuit of justice.