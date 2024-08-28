Telegram Mini Apps propel blockchain adoption

Advancing blockchain adoption with Telegram Mini Apps

Alena Shmalko, the head of TON Foundation, commends the partnership of Telegram Mini Apps and TON’s Web3, describing it as a catalyst for blockchain progress.

Predicting the advent of an era of digital innovation, Shmalko explains that the amalgamation enhances online security, promotes transparency, and offers users improved control over their digital identities.

In 2024, both Telegram and TON saw substantial growth, with the total value locked within TON projects increasing from $14.2 million to $307.6 million.

The rise of Telegram’s user base and the integration of TON within its ecosystem contributed significantly to this surge, solidifying TON’s place in the market.

The Telegram Mini Apps, introduced in 2023, have had a key role in fostering public understanding of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.

By integrating multifunctional applications into a single platform, these apps have simplified things like shopping, payment processing, and social media interactions.

This ease of use, plus the added security of encrypted transactions, has promoted digital literacy and broadened consumer comprehension of advanced concepts.

Despite regulatory pressure and a dip in TON’s TVL, the Telegram Mini Apps continue to thrive.

They offer flat user interfaces and allow frictionless integration of blockchain with existing business operations.

The decline in TON’s TVL has unintentionally helped popularize cryptocurrencies, creating a favourable environment for startups in the realm of blockchain.

TON’s TVL downturn has also led to increasing interest in financial risk mitigation strategies in the crypto market.

In conclusion, while there are challenges, experts predict a possible rebound in TON’s TVL.

Telegram Mini Apps continue to hold a firm place in the market, steadily progressing the incorporation of blockchain into traditional business models.