Telegram’s Adsgram aids monetization for mini-app developers

Telegram has unveiled a new feature called Adsgram to aid mini-app developers monetize through in-app ads. This feature permits ads to be embedded seamlessly in Telegram’s bots, presenting a novel revenue avenue for developers. The integration of ads is designed to be non-intrusive, maintaining an uninterrupted user experience.

Unlike Telegram’s primary ad platform, Adsgram enables both bot developers and channel owners to connect their bots to an ad network, present ads, and earn revenue in Toncoin. Each ad undergoes meticulous auditing to further augment the quality of content that reaches users. Monitoring performance of these ads in real time is also possible through analytics tools integrated into Adsgram.

Introduced on June 25, Adsgram delivers a variety of ad formats such as 15-second video ads, static banners and there are plans to offer a channel subscription perk soon. It implements conventional ad payment practices such as cost per thousand impressions (CPM) and click-through rates which offer thorough insights to advertisers, aiding in optimizing their strategies.

Since its inception, Adsgram has undergone significant growth.

With daily impressions increasing from 8 million in May 2024 to 10 million in June 2024, attributed to growing interest from users in nations like Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Germany, where TON-based games, services, and betting businesses are consistent advertisers. Telegram bots like Gamee and Fonton Fantasy Football are also contributing to this expansion.

Developers may earn up to $16 CPM in Toncoin, depending on the viewer demographics. The integration of Adsgram has resulted in a surge in TON ecosystem activity, with Toncoin reaching a peak value of $8.17 in June 2024.

Vadim Sterlin, Adsgram’s co-founder, elucidated on the platform’s potential to solve the monetization hurdles in Telegram’s gaming sector. Pre-Adsgram, there were no mechanisms that allowed publishers to earn ad revenue beyond direct ad sales. The development of Adsgram represents a major breakthrough in overcoming these challenges. Sterlin further opined that the technological solution Adjgram offers enhances revenue generation capabilities of game developers and publishers on Telegram.