Tesla stock driven by market exuberance

Tesla’s recent stock surge has been driven more by market exuberance than changes in the company’s fundamentals, according to UBS analysts. The electric vehicle maker’s shares have soared by 62% since reporting well-received third-quarter results on October 23, but still trade 15% below their peak from about three years ago. In a report, UBS analysts led by Joseph Spak cautioned that the market’s optimistic reaction may not be fully justified by Tesla’s current or projected performance.

While policy proposals have emerged since President-elect Donald Trump’s victory that could potentially favor Tesla, the analysts suggested these changes wouldn’t be absolutely positive for the company. For example, removing consumer tax credits for electric vehicle purchases might pose a challenge for Tesla. Spak also noted that while a regulatory environment under Trump may become more conducive to artificial intelligence ventures, including autonomous vehicles, Tesla must be ready to take full advantage of potential relaxed rules.

“The rise in Tesla stock is mostly driven by animal spirits/momentum,” Spak wrote in the report.

Tesla’s stock surge driven by optimism

Despite this surge, he maintained a sell rating on the shares, though he did raise his price target to $226 from $197.

Tesla shares fell as much as 1.4% by 10:20 a.m. Monday in New York trading, even as the company has added more than $350 billion in market capitalization since election day. The stock’s steep price-to-earnings ratio of 93.1 reflects the market’s heightened optimism surrounding Tesla’s prospects. Investors are betting on the increasing likelihood that Tesla will not only introduce full self-driving technology but will also successfully monetize it on a global scale.

This has led to extremely high expectations for the company, leaving little margin of safety for prospective buyers. Taking everything into account, investing in Tesla stock might not offer the best value at this time due to the lofty expectations already priced in. Growth has been hard to come by, with higher interest rates making buying new cars less affordable.

Intensifying competition is also making things difficult for Tesla, as it faces stiff competition from international players and legacy automakers pushing their EV lineups.