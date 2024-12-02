Tesla stock surge driven by investor exuberance

November was an incredible month for my $TSLA all-in portfolio. 🚀 And the best is yet to come… pic.twitter.com/eBiM8pudmy — Roland Pircher (@piloly) November 29, 2024

Tesla stock has experienced a remarkable surge following the recent election results, soaring 62% since the company reported well-received third-quarter results on Oct. 23. However, UBS analysts caution that this astounding $350 billion stock surge appears to be driven more by market exuberance than by substantial improvements in Tesla’s business fundamentals.

Joseph Spak, a lead analyst at UBS, emphasized that the rise in Tesla stock is mostly driven by “animal spirits” and momentum, rather than a change in fundamentals. “Animal spirits” is a term often used to describe the emotional and psychological factors that drive investor behavior. Despite the massive surge in stock value, UBS maintained a sell rating on Tesla shares, while raising its price target to $226 from $197.

Spak noted that potential policy changes under President-elect Donald Trump might not necessarily benefit Tesla in the long term.

Investor exuberance drives Tesla surge

For instance, the removal of consumer tax credits for electric-vehicle purchases could negatively impact the company.

California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed reviving state EV tax credits if the $7,500 U.S. federal tax credits are eliminated, but with market-share limits that would exclude Tesla. While the regulatory environment under Trump may be more favorable for artificial intelligence ventures, including autonomous vehicles, Tesla must be prepared to take advantage of any relaxed rules. Elon Musk recently mentioned that the next big update to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature would be “coming soon,” although Tesla and Musk have a history of delays, especially concerning FSD.

Tesla is also offering a new discount on the Model Y in China as part of a year-end sales push. The company announced a 10,000 yuan ($1,381) discount on the Model Y RWD and long-range AWD variants for buyers taking delivery by year-end, in addition to a five-year, 0%-interest loan. Tesla shares experienced a brief decline, falling as much as 1.4% as of 10:20 a.m. in New York trading.

However, the company has successfully added over $350 billion in market capitalization since election day.