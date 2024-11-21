Texas education board advances Bible curriculum

Texas’ education board advanced a new Bible-infused curriculum that would be optional for schools to incorporate in K-5th grades, the latest GOP-led effort to incorporate more religious teaching into classrooms https://t.co/paCefu9wMN — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 20, 2024

The Texas State Board of Education has given preliminary approval to a new state-authored curriculum that integrates biblical teachings into elementary school lessons. The curriculum, called Bluebonnet Learning, was developed by the Texas Education Agency and has drawn criticism for its heavy emphasis on Christianity. Eight out of the 15 board members supported the curriculum in a vote on Tuesday.

The final vote on whether to adopt the materials will take place on Friday. The state has until late Wednesday to make revisions based on concerns raised by board members and the public.

Say it with me: Public schooling forces social conflict. Why? Because people with diverse values and desires must pay for government schooling, and win politically to get what they want. See Texas:https://t.co/m9O39kOLn8 — Neal McCluskey (@NealMcCluskey) November 19, 2024

Critics argue that the numerous references to Christianity in the curriculum could lead to the bullying of non-Christian students and raise questions about the accuracy of some content.

They also cite the Establishment Clause, which prohibits government endorsement of a particular religion. Supporters of the curriculum, like Houston Republican Will Hickman, emphasize the cultural literacy aspect of the lessons.

Texas education board decision nears

Red states continue to build a nation w/in a nation: Question will be: how much of the red state social agenda will Trump & GOP Congress attempt to impose on blue states? "Texas Education Board Backs Curriculum With Lessons Drawn From Bible" https://t.co/rjiuFczlhk — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) November 19, 2024

They argue that biblical stories, such as the Good Samaritan, provide valuable lessons for students. If approved, Texas school districts will have the option to adopt the curriculum, with the state offering a $60 per-student incentive. Financial struggles among schools might make this offer appealing, as state funding for education has not significantly increased in recent years.

Legal experts note that recent Supreme Court rulings have blurred the lines regarding what constitutes a violation of the Establishment Clause, complicating the debate. State leaders assert that the curriculum covers a broad range of faiths and only references religion where deemed appropriate. Education Commissioner Mike Morath highlights that the materials are based on extensive cognitive science research intended to enhance student outcomes.

However, concerns remain about how the curriculum addresses America’s history of racism, slavery, and civil rights, with some suggesting it glosses over complexities and crucial context needed for a nuanced understanding. As the final vote approaches, both critics and supporters are closely watching to see how this curriculum could shape the educational landscape in Texas schools.