The Five Best Apps to Get Started with NFTs

NFTs have been in the news for a while now. Primarily because of the fact that they have helped people make millions of dollars. Well, the idea seems a little dystopian. But we all know that everyone wants to take their piece of the cake now. Although the landscape of NFTs is huge – but you can try these five apps to get started with NFTs.

What are NFTs?

NFT in simple words is known as nonfungible tokens that you can buy or sell. The main idea that sets them apart is that these tokens are unique. For example, if you have a Pokemon NFT it will be your intellectual property. Now that we know the basics, let’s jump on to the five best apps to get started with your journey.

1. NFT Creator

It is one of the best apps that beginners can use to get started with their NFT journey. The application is specifically designed for people who are looking to create high-quality digital art without the hassle of getting high-end applications and computers. The application is loaded with many great customization options that will help any layman create his own NFT art.

One of the best things about this application is that you do not even need your own stack of photos. You can use the photos that are available in the database to mix and match them with hundreds of different solid and gradient backgrounds.

2. NFT launchPad

Creating your own NFT is useless if you do not know how to sell them online. This is where this application comes into play. It is a database that helps everyone with their NFT investments. You can use the platform to invest, buy, or sell different NFTs.

The application integrates a multichain system and polygon and has a compatible meta-mask wallet that helps store the NFTs that people buy on the platform.

3. NFT Game

This is an iPhone application that helps people create NFTs on their phones. The app has one of the best templates available on the market for beginners. People can make their own trading cards and also play interactive games that will help them earn NFTs.

The process is extremely easy for newbies. All you have to do is make a template from the available template library and fill out the requirements. You can create many types of cards for example sports cards, sneaker cards, or Pokémon cards. On top of the free template, there are also hundreds of premium templates available on the platform that you can customize to create your own NFT art.

4. Sketcher

There are plenty of applications available that help people create their own NFTs. However, one of the most recurring questions among young creators is the fact that how they can sell their work.

Therefore, there are apps available such as sketches that have their own marketplace. The application will help you create your own NFT and provide everything that you need to sell it. It is one of the best applications for beginners that have little to no idea about the NFT landscape. All you need is a little passion. One of the best things about this application is that it has a feature where the application will help people draw using augmented reality.

5. GoArt

There are plenty of applications available that help you create NFT art using different templates. However, there is a shortage of applications that will help you integrate your own pictures to create NFT. Go art is one of the top applications that will help you do that. The application turns your pictures into digital art by using creative filters on them. One of the best things about this application is that it takes seconds for your NFT to get ready. Just upload your picture into the application and use a filter to go on top. Once it is created, you can save the picture in your camera roll instantly.

However, one should have this thing in mind that these specific applications are there for the initial phase. You cannot expect great results from these applications (or great money). They will help you get started with your journey, once you get the hang of it. You can hop onto complex applications to enhance your skill set.

Takeaway

NFTs are hot these days, you hear headlines every other day regarding how people have made millions by creating their NFTs. Therefore, we have curated a list of 5 applications that you can use to get started with your journey. However, you should also take into account that these applications are for beginners. Hence you cannot expect to make millions with them. Try them out and expand your skill set with these applications and then take the next step.