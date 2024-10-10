The OnePlus 13 may feature Snapdragon 8 Elite

The OnePlus 13 might not come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor as expected. Qualcomm recently teased a new chip called the Snapdragon 8 Elite on Weibo. This chip features Oryon cores, which are already used in the Snapdragon X Elite laptop SoCs.

It is not clear if the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be a separate flagship chipset or just a rebranding of the Gen 4 chip. The teaser video from Qualcomm showed a smartphone with a circular camera island. This is likely a prototype of the OnePlus 13.

Leaker Digital Chat Station hinted that the OnePlus 13 could be the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

OnePlus 13 could debut Snapdragon Elite

Early reports suggest the OnePlus 13 will have a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is also expected to have a powerful triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP LYT-808 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. OnePlus has not officially announced the OnePlus 13 yet.

However, Xiaomi has revealed that its Xiaomi 15 series, launching on October 23, will be the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The Snapdragon Summit, scheduled for October 21 to 23, is expected to provide more details about the new chipset. The OnePlus 12 currently sets a high standard with its standout design and bright AMOLED display.

It will be interesting to see how the OnePlus 13 builds upon this reputation.