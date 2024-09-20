The Plucky Squire: A Storybook Adventure

Stories that take you to another world >>> The Plucky Squire is now available: https://t.co/WWB1ZevIOk pic.twitter.com/ABmH8iSPi6 — Xbox (@Xbox) September 17, 2024

The Plucky Squire is a new video game that takes players on a unique adventure inside and outside the pages of a storybook. The game follows the title character Jot as he tries to save the Land of Mojo from the evil wizard Humgrump. What makes The Plucky Squire stand out is its ability to let Jot jump between the 2D world of the storybook and the 3D world outside.

When Jot leaves the pages, he finds himself on a cluttered desktop where everyday objects become huge obstacles for him to navigate. Lead designer James Turner came up with the idea for The Plucky Squire while reading picture books to his young son. He thought it would be fun to make a game where a character could jump out of a storybook and into the real world.

Turner and his friend Jonathan Biddle founded the game studio All Possible Futures to bring this vision to life.

"The Plucky Squire is the first game I've played that so effectively speaks to that childhood, to that love of art and its power to inspire." @SkillUpYT making us tear up. 🥲 Watch the fabulously insightful review here: https://t.co/wVmVxgIBML pic.twitter.com/fP7JR4gOMA — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) September 18, 2024

The Plucky Squire’s charming gameplay

They worked with a team spread across the UK and Australia to develop the game over the past four years.

The first trailer for The Plucky Squire was shown at the 2022 Summer Game Fest and generated a lot of excitement. However, the team later decided to delay the release from 2023 to allow more time to polish the game. The Plucky Squire offers a bright and fun alternative to more serious blockbuster games.

It aims to capture players’ imaginations with its creative premise and charming visuals. “The idea for The Plucky Squire came from picture books I had been reading to my young son, leading to the concept of a game where a character jumps out of a storybook and into the 3D world,” Turner said. With its unique gameplay and heartwarming story, The Plucky Squire is poised to become one of the most beloved indie games of the year.

The dedication of its globally dispersed development team is set to pay off as players finally get to experience this imaginative adventure.