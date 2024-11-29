Third price cut on AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 have seen a remarkable price drop on Amazon during Black Friday Week. The earbuds are now available for just $153. This is the third price cut in one week.

The AirPods Pro 2 are usually more expensive than other Apple models. But now they are cheaper than the basic AirPods 4. The earbuds have been a top seller on Amazon since Black Friday deals began.

Amazon has extended its return policy for the holidays. Items can be returned until January 31, 2025. This gives people plenty of time to make returns or exchanges after the holidays.

The AirPods Pro 2 have advanced audio features powered by Apple’s H2 chip. They have active noise cancellation to block out noise.

Third price cut on AirPods Pro

They also have a Transparency mode to let users hear their surroundings. The earbuds come with four sizes of silicone tips for a comfortable fit. They have personalized Spatial Audio that creates immersive 3D sound.

Apple recently added a hearing aid feature to help those with mild to moderate hearing loss. The AirPods Pro 2 are comfortable to wear for long periods. They are sweat and water resistant.

The earbuds last up to 6 hours on a charge. The charging case extends this to 30 hours. At the Black Friday price of $153, the AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent value.

However, stock may be limited on this popular deal. Interested buyers should act fast before it sells out. With Amazon’s generous return window, there is little risk in buying now.