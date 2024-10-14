Thousands still without power after Hurricane Milton

Stopped by Woody’s Bar-B-Q in Wauchula and met a few linemen from Alberta, Canada, who came to help restore Florida’s power. We appreciate the over 50,000 linemen from all over North America that came to assist Florida! pic.twitter.com/13PTo6tAHa — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 12, 2024

Hurricane Milton has left a devastating impact on Florida, with at least 17 dead and over a million homes and businesses still without power. The hurricane caused extensive damage, particularly in the state’s barrier islands. Authorities are working to provide updates and manage the challenges posed by the destruction.

Tampa’s fire chief shared details about the devastation and ongoing efforts to restore services. Bradenton’s mayor also provided information on the city’s progress in the aftermath of the hurricane. Mayor Liz Alpert of Sarasota described significant structural damage, including the roof being blown off Tampa’s baseball stadium.

Met with residents at the Pioneer Park Point of Distribution in Hardee County, who received supplies and meals to help meet their immediate needs after Hurricane Milton. Dozens of PODs are now operating in storm-affected areas across Florida. They offer shelf-stable meals and… pic.twitter.com/5nmub1Kmj0 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 12, 2024

Many Florida airports remain closed, causing further disruptions. State officials are prioritizing recovery efforts as communities work to rebuild and restore power to affected areas. The resilience of Florida’s residents remains strong as they face the extensive recovery process ahead.

As #YourFDLE begins recovery efforts after #HurricaneMilton, it is important for Florida citizens in impacted areas to remember these flood and stormwater safety tips.

DO NOT travel if not necessary as emergency response crews are assessing and conducting rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/93wEBxCA6M — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 10, 2024

Florida utilities said many customers who lost power from Hurricane Milton will have it restored by early next week.

However, some in the hardest hit areas in Tampa Bay may be without power until Thursday.

Over 50,000 utility workers from the US and Canada are in Florida to repair downed wires and poles. About 1.5 million homes and businesses were still without electricity as of 12 p.m. local time, according to Poweroutage.us. President Joe Biden said damage from Milton alone could reach $50 billion.

Tampa Electric aims to restore power to essentially all customers in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties by Thursday. Florida Power & Light is targeting power restoration to 90% of customers by Monday night, with the hardest hit counties potentially not getting restored until the end of the day Thursday. Duke Energy Florida will restore power to the majority of customers by the end of the day Sunday, with two counties near Tampa seeing restoration by Tuesday.

Residents are advised to stay clear of downed power lines and avoid dangerous situations. Utility companies have provided contact numbers and outage maps to help people get the information they need. Area Flood Warnings are in effect due to extensive rainfall, and significant damage has been reported across the region.