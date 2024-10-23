Tim Cook shares daily routine insights

Apple’s outgoing HR chief marks yet another example of Tim Cook misfiring when hiring an outside executive for his senior management team. https://t.co/GIJxWiscBS — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 20, 2024

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, recently shared insights into his daily routine and the lessons he learned from working with Steve Jobs in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Cook starts his day before 5 a.m. every morning. The first thing he does when he wakes up is check his iPhone, which sits on his nightstand in silent mode.

He quickly glances at his emails before moving to his Mac to read them in more detail.

For the first hour of every day, Cook focuses on reading emails and reviewing overnight sales reports to learn about trends and results from Apple around the world. He believes that reading these emails is one of the best ways to gauge feedback from his team and customers.

“I get notes both that are positive and some that are not so positive because people feel free to reach out and voice their opinion,” Cook said. “I think this is great because it keeps my hand on the pulse of the company.”

After reading emails, Cook hits the gym and starts closing his Apple Watch rings. During his workout, he listens to classic rock through his AirPods.

When he gets to the office, Cook uses “every product” to get his work done.

He switches between his MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac.

When traveling, he uses his iPad Pro. Cook also mentioned that Apple Intelligence is already playing a role in his daily routine, helping him digest longer emails. “If I can save time here and there,” he said, “it adds up to something significant across a day, a week, a month.”

In the interview, Cook also shared some of the lessons he learned from working with Steve Jobs.

He emphasized the importance of focusing on the customer experience, innovation, and maintaining high standards. “Steve was a master of understanding the customer, and that’s something that remains deeply embedded in Apple’s DNA,” Cook said. Cook also highlighted the value of small teams, hiring top talent, and the ability to adapt.

He noted that the teams responsible for creating iconic Apple products like the iPod and iPhone were relatively small, yet they achieved remarkable innovations. Another important lesson Cook learned from Jobs was the willingness to change one’s mind when presented with new evidence. Jobs was known for his ability to pivot quickly in response to new information, a trait that Cook admired.

Tim Cook continues to guide Apple using these lessons, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of innovation and excellence in the tech industry.