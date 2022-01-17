Time Management for Increased Productivity

If you find yourself busy but still not getting things done, it’s time to act. Proper time management is an asset you can’t afford to ignore.

How many times have you found yourself getting up from your desk, taking phone calls from family members, and browsing the internet…only to realize it is noon and you have accomplished nothing? We’ve all been in that situation. However, when this occurs on a regular basis, it is necessary to take action. Make use of the following time management suggestions to increase your productivity at work, school, or at home.

1. Make a list of your “Time-Wasters.”

Make a list of the things you know you waste time on and start your day with that list. Keep a copy of the list on hand.

Put each time-waster on your list as soon as you see yourself spending time with it. This will serve as a reminder of things you should refrain from doing. It helps you stay away from things — such as viewing cat videos — when you should be writing emails.

2. Hide social media apps from your device.

According to a recent study, the average person who uses social media spends 3.6 hours per day interacting on the internet. If you’re awake for 24 hours, that’s nearly a quarter of the time! Consider what you could accomplish if you had those extra hours back.

Remove social networking apps from your mobile device’s home screen. In addition, take them off the toolbar from your computer’s browser. This helps you to avoid squandering this time. However, the sites won’t be completely out of reach. Nevertheless, this approach will prevent you from looking for changes on the spur of the moment. Let’s face it, there isn’t anything new on them anyhow, right?

3. Establish daily objectives and set time reminders for them.

Every day brings with it a fresh set of tasks to complete. You may make it easier on yourself by focusing on one chore at a time and taking life one day at a time.

Do you have a large report due next month that you need to finish quickly? Make a plan for what you’ll accomplish each day to complete it rather than waiting until the very last minute. Keep track of your daily goals with the help of programs such as Google Calendar. You may set up reminders to help you keep organized and ensure that you don’t forget anything important.

4. Prioritize your time and do the most important tasks first.

It’s simple to get your day started with the simplest of duties. It gives you the impression that you’re accomplishing something even though you’re avoiding your large project entirely. However, by the time you’ve finished with your less important duties, you’ve already exhausted yourself and are much more hesitant to begin working on your more critical tasks.

Rearrange your priorities and complete the most crucial chores first. Once you’re through, you’ll have a sense of accomplishment, and the remainder of your day will go more smoothly.

5. Put an end to multitasking. Take control of your time.

Multitasking is a myth, not a reality! According to recent research, people are unable to physically multitask. Instead, our brains quickly shift our attention from one task to another. This gives the impression that we are multitasking while in fact, we are not.

However, we are often not very effective at shifting from one job to another. Don’t try to juggle too many chores at the same time. You will almost certainly fail to do any of them to a high standard. Furthermore, it may take you longer to complete a task if you multitask. Instead, focus on a single activity at a time. As a result, you will actually increase your productivity.

6. Time Management 101: Make use of unproductive time.

What do you do when you’re waiting in line at the doctor’s office or riding the train home from work? Looking out the window is a waste of time that could be better spent doing something productive.

As an alternative, you may be exchanging emails or brainstorming with colleagues. In addition, you might be making notes on your next project at work or school. Make sure you’re doing something beneficial with your time. You could even utilize it to complete some breathing exercises to relieve stress. When you make the most of every moment, you get more done. In addition, you feel better about yourself.

7. Study time management books…and follow their suggestions!

Consider reading books on time management. If you want to find the best, most effective tips on how to manage time, books are a great place to start. They are more in-depth than, say, a video. In addition, they will most likely be more beneficial to you. Furthermore, you’ll frequently find exercises to assist you in putting the concepts into practice as well.

You might want to check out these two books for starters.