At a recent conference held in Detroit, Representative Rashida Tlaib leveled significant criticism against President Joe Biden, who she suggested was contributing to major human rights atrocities.

The conference, dubbed the People’s Conference for Palestine, was a noteworthy gathering of individuals and entities who are passionate about the Palestinian cause. Among the attendees was activist Wisam Rafeedie, who holds global attention due to his associations with various militant groups.

The event was organized by The People’s Forum, a progressive advocacy group that has been involved in multiple protest movements since last autumn. The cause for these protests was an offensive that resulted in over 1200 deaths and detained more than 200 people.

The People’s Forum links back to the Singham Network, founded by Shanghai-based Neville Roy Singham. The forum aims to foster civil discourse, highlighting the importance of participatory democracy.

Tlaib’s harsh criticism at Palestine conference

Singham’s influence is widely recognized, and is particularly apparent in the discussions and policy dialogues within the network.

Tlaib expressed harsh criticism of Biden during her speech, accusing him of favoring Israel’s prime minister over other nations. She lambasted his management of the Gaza situations and referred to the Israeli leader as a ‘criminal.’

Tlaib’s strong remarks brought about pointed censure from Representative Mike Lawler, a Republican from New York. Lawler called for her removal from Congress due to alleged ties to groups funded by organizations the U.S classifies as terrorist entities. As of reporting time, attempts to secure a comment from Tlaib’s office have yielded no results.