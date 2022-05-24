Best Apps for Creating a To-Do List on iOS

Because of hectic schedules and a load of everyday tasks, a lot of people simply forget their day-to-day errands. Similarly, forgetting such things sometimes costs a lot and causes us to feel embarrassed. However, if you can use some of these apps for creating a to-do list on iOS or your cell phones or devices, you can get rid of unlimited problems.

These iOS apps will not only help you to be organized but also rescue you from some real dangers. Additionally, they will save you time and money. Therefore, here’s a list of some of the best apps for creating a to-do list on the iOS platform.

Reminders

Reminders app is a free to-do list app that all iOS users get pre-installed on their devices. After logging in to your iCloud account, you can use this app and manage your day-to-day tasks and lists. And then, enjoy a flexible life.

Features

Fast and painless task addition.

Automatic sync with iCloud.

Single alert and multiple alerts.

Things 3

Things 3 is a simple iOS app that can make your life super enjoyable. Likewise, this app is a perfect one for mid-tier users who work on their own. Therefore, you can use this app if you love to work alone. Moreover, it will let you create different projects and name them according to their roles.

Features

Options for creating sub-tasks.

Multiple projects management at a time.

Great use of the calendar and reminder integration.

Todoist

Todoist is one of the best iOS to-do list apps that will make you super organized. This app is a cross-platform app. Therefore, you can collaborate with others easily using this app. Furthermore, you can use this app for free and make your daily life simple.

Features

Adding and managing tasks is very easy.

It’s a cross-platform and collaborative app.

Fast and clear view and prioritization of tasks.

Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To Do app is a high-performing collaborative app that lets you organize and manage your tasks perfectly. As a result, this app works as your daily planner. Therefore, you never forget anything to do or miss any opportunity.

Features

Options for creating sub-tasks.

Completion of tasks by putting them on the My Day screen option.

It’s a cross-platform, multiuser, and collaborative app.

Google Tasks

To be honest, we all are now living in a world dominated by Gmail and Google Calendar. As a result, the Google Tasks app has become our favorite to-do list app with plenty of user-friendly options. If you have Gmail on your device, adding tasks becomes faster for you. Also, with a lot of integrations, you can keep yourself very organized and time-effective.

Features

Subtasks, lists, due dates, and many more options.

Automatic information movement between Google Tasks and other apps.

Availability of multiple integrations.

OmniFocus

OmniFocus is another excellent to-do list app for iOS users that is quite simple to use. As a result, your life also becomes easy. This is a very feature-rich app that is perfectly suitable for power users. Also, it comes with an outstanding list and reminder management system. Therefore, you can happily use this app without any hesitation.

Features

Professional grade to-do list management system.

Cross-platform and collaborative app.

Notes, assignments, due dates, time estimations, repeat tasks, custom notifications, and a lot of other options.

Any.do

Any.do is one of the best to-do list apps for iOS users who are looking for an all-in-one task management system. This app comes with a combination of a list and calendar that helps you in multiple ways. In the free version, you will get a lot of advanced features and options. Also, it is a collaborative iOS app.

Features

Fast and easy scheduling and listings.

Real-time sync among cell phones, pcs, tablets, etc.

Google Calendar, Facebook, or Outlook connectivity.

WeDo

WeDo is an iOS app that is suitable for students. It works like a school planner. But everyone can use this app happily as it comes with many advanced features. Collaboration is one of the best parts of this to-list app. Other options include a priority list, due date, sub-tasks, reminders, file attachments, notes, and many more.

Features

Quick addition of tasks and wonderful listings.

Simple to use and manage.

Today view option for focusing or prioritizing tasks or events.

2Do

If you are looking for an iOS app with a simple and user-friendly interface, then the 2Do app is for you. With the help of this app, you will be able to manage and list tasks in one of the most effective and easiest ways. This app offers you a variety of options. Some of the options include sub-tasks, notes, file attachments, reminders, a quick add button, etc.

Features

Fast and simple task management and listings.

Password protection for projects and tasks.

Options for syncing data with other to-do list apps.

TickTick

TickTick app is another best-performing app for iOS users who value speed. As a result, this powerful app is a cross-platform app that can let you organize and manage your tasks effectively. The free version of this app will give you a lot of advanced features and options. You can add tasks to this app at a surprisingly quick speed so you can save time (and work or play more).

Features

Cross-platform and collaborative app.

Sub-tasks, photo or file attachments, tag locations, and other options.

Alert and Promodoro timer.

Finally, spend time considering your needs. After that, you can pick any of the apps mentioned above for creating your to-do list on iOS.