Top 15 Free Sites to Promote Your App or Software

There are a ton of different ways to market your app or software. You can run ads, post on social media, or even go old-school and hand out flyers.

But one of the most effective (and affordable) ways to promote your app is through online directories and review sites.

Why Feature Your App or Software on Websites?

Not only do these sites help you reach a wider audience, but they can also boost your search engine rankings and help people find your app more easily. Getting on a relevant website can have pages that feature and link to you rank on search results. Talk about easy promotion and SEO…

Best of all, many of these directories and review sites are completely free to list on:

Summary:

Product Hunt surfaces the best new products, every day. It’s a place for product-loving enthusiasts to share and geek out about the latest mobile apps, websites, hardware projects, and tech creations.

Why its great:

Product Hunt is a great way to promote your mobile app or software. It’s a website where you can submit your product for review by other users. The best part is that you can get feedback and suggestions from other users, which can help you improve your product. It might even the be the second most visited places for app purchases under the app store. Some of the newest software startups first launch on ProductHunt before anywhere else.

Rating for an app: 10/10

Rating for software: 10/10

Rating for technology other than app or software: 8/10

Summary:

Home to more than 25,000 tech startups, side projects and great business ideas. The sites showcases new startups to our thousands of readers. However, a feature costs around $59.

Why its great:

There are a few reasons why Launching Next is great website for your app or software blog. First, it gives you an opportunity to show off your latest and greatest work. Second, it gives you a chance to reach out to new potential customers. And finally, it can help you build brand awareness and attract new followers. So if you’re looking to increase your startup’s popularity and reach, Launching Next is a great way to go!

Rating for an app: 6/10

Rating for software: 9/10

Rating for technology other than app or software: 5/10

Summary:

This online-only publication began as a humble website dedicated to sifting through the (literally) millions of apps currently available in the Apple Store or on Google Play, doing their best to steer readership to substance over hype. It may or may not be the website you landed on right now!

Why its great:

If you’re looking for a place to promote your app or software, NewsReports is a great website option. This blog is dedicated to reporting on the latest news in the tech world, and it’s packed with information that can help you promote your product. Plus, NewsReports always has interesting stories that will keep you entertained. So whether you’re looking for something new to read or want to learn about the latest trends in tech, NewsReports is a great choice. The website also has a growing presence of influencers in other sections of content, such as life and health, giving you great potential reach beyond regular tech users.

Rating for an app: 10/10

Rating for software: 9/10

Rating for technology other than app or software: 9/10

Summary:

It doesn’t take a lot to realize that around the world, young entrepreneurs have started talking compulsively about creating “the next big thing”. In New York, San Francisco and the world over, investors are having lunches just talking about it. KillerStartups aims to help them both by reviewing up-and-coming internet startups right on the spot, right at their birth.

Why its great:

Their blog is updated frequently with fresh content that will help keep people coming to the site for years to come. KillerStartups has a strong editorial voice that helps to elevate the quality of the content on their site. The team also adds your logo to every post to help make sure your branding is consistent and shown. Most of all, they have a strong community of followers who are hungry for new information about apps, software, and new startups.

Rating for an app: 8/10

Rating for software: 10/10

Rating for technology other than app or software: 7/10

Summary:

Springwise is the leading global innovation intelligence platform for positive and sustainable change. For the last 20 years, the site has been uncovering and curating the most innovative thinking and ideas on the planet. With a library of more than 11,000 global innovations, Springwise is trusted by thousands of thought-leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, educators, and tech disruptors as the leading source of inspirational ideas that matter.

Why its great:

Springwise is a great website to promote your app or software. They have a huge following of app and software developers, so you’re sure to get some great exposure. They have a really active community, so you can easily connect with other bloggers and share your content with them. They also have some great features, like their “feature of the day” section which highlights the latest and greatest apps and software releases from across the web.

Rating for an app: 6/10

Rating for software: 6/10

Rating for technology other than app or software: 10/10

Summary:

The Startup Pitch is a site that was born out of an experiment in user generated news called D.I.Y. Startup News. With D.I.Y. Startup News, the creators wanted to create a site where people could go and post startup related stories without having to have a blog or get more coverage for their up and coming blog or startup.

Why its great:

The Startup Pitch is great for promoting your mobile app or software. It gives you a chance to talk about what makes your product unique. The website can calso help you build your own brand and visibility within the technology community. So if you’re looking to improve your chances of success in tech, then start pitching your ideas on The Startup Pitch.

Rating for an app: 7/10

Rating for software: 9/10

Rating for technology other than app or software: 5/10

Summary:

Reddit is home to thousands of communities, endless conversation, and authentic human connection. Whether you’re into breaking news, sports, TV fan theories, or a never-ending stream of the internet’s cutest animals, there’s a community on Reddit for your startup or mobile app.

Why its great:

The website is a community of millions of people who are actively interested in what you have to offer. Plus, Reddit has a well-defined structure that makes promoting your products easy. Reddit users are very active and engaged in the site. The users will constantly be looking for new content to read and will share it with their friends, which can help promote your mobile app or software far and wide.

Rating for an app: 8/10

Rating for software: 8/10

Rating for technology other than app or software: 7/10

Summary:

Under30CEO is the leading media site covering news, advice, trends & events for the young entrepreneur. Since founding in 2008, the site has been committed to inspiring, educating, and featuring the doers of the world. Their mission is to help every young entrepreneur build their business, fulfill their dreams, and excel in their career.

Why its great:

Under30CEO is a great site for promoting your app or software. The media group has a website and social media channels that are dedicated to helping under30 CEOs and entrepreneurs. It also has an active and engaged community of young professionals. Best of all. the site offers many resources, tips, and advice on everything from business planning to marketing your product. With a relatively easy submission, Under30CEO is a must as far as promoting your app or software goes.

Rating for an app: 7/10

Rating for software: 7/10

Rating for technology other than app or software: 10/10

Summary:

FeedMyApp is as simple as you get for an app directory. Bypassing blog posts or any other content, FeedMyApp categorizes and stores your app in their huge online directory.

Why its great:

FeedMyApp is one of the top free sites to promote your mobile app or software. The website offers a variety of services, including submitting your app to their directory, creating and managing your account, and promoting your content through their social media channels. FeedMyApp is easy to use and offers a wide range of features to help you get the most out of your blog and online presence.

Rating for an app: 10/10

Rating for software: 5/10

Rating for technology other than app or software: 7/10

Summary:

A Facebook Page is where customers go to discover and engage with your business. Setting up a Page is simple and free, and it looks great on both desktop and mobile, so you can meet customers on any device.

Why its great:

It has over 2 billion active users, who are likely to share your content if it is interesting and useful. Plus, Facebook has built up a huge community of experts and enthusiasts, who can help you promote your content even further. Facebook is a go-to for many marketers because of its massive audience already. Facebook Groups can focus you specific customers, and help you be known by influencers who already took the stage for press. Join some groups, and include a link back to your landing page.

Rating for an app: 7/10

Rating for software: 7/10

Rating for technology other than app or software: 9/10

Summary:

BetaList is the place for early adopters to discover upcoming and recently launched internet startups, and for startup founders to share their startup with the world and get early user feedback.

Why its great:

Betalist is one of the best sites to promote your app or software. It has a wide range of features, including tools to find reviews, create posts and even track engagement. Plus, it’s easy to use and has a user-friendly interface. The website traffic is high on any post, making it a great spot to launch any type of online product or service.

Rating for an app: 9/10

Rating for software: 10/10

Rating for technology other than app or software: 6/10

Summary:

DevX is the leading provider of technical information, tools, and services for IT professionals developing corporate applications. The publication provides a 360-degree view of Enterprise Application Development as well as the latest news and forums. Since the boom of SaaS and inclusive technology tools, DevX has expanded its publication topics to include content on small business technology and easy-use tech applications.

Why its great:

DevX is a great place to promote your app or software website. They have a wide variety of tools and resources to help you get started, and they regularly update their site with new content. Plus, they’re always looking for new contributors, so if you have an opinion on app development or software marketing, DevX would be a great place to share it! Maybe, while marketing, you can become a relevant voice as a tech influencer.

Rating for an app: 7/10

Rating for software: 11/10

Rating for technology other than app or software: 6/10

Summary:

MobileAppDaily only brings the most recent and relevant tech news for its readers, introducing the finest products, websites and helping you decide which product/app you should opt for.

Why its great:

Mobile App Daily is a smart place to promote. The website provides a daily list of new and popular apps, as well as tips on how to get more downloads and ratings. The site also offers a blog and forum for users to discuss apps. This is the perfect target audience for an app. Make your app promotion easy with Mobile App Daily. The website was made for mobile app marketing, so use it!

Rating for an app: 10/10

Rating for software: 4/10

Rating for technology other than app or software: 4/10

Summary:

Netted is a weekly email from the team at The Webby Awards featuring the best apps, products, and services that make your life better. Hence, their editorial mission: Better living through the Internet.

Why its great:

Netted offers users access to a large audience of potential customers and investors. One of the biggest reasons to promote on the site is their connection with the Webby awards. A potential way to get featured in a distinguished list of new products and services.

Rating for an app: 6/10

Rating for software: 6/10

Rating for technology other than app or software: 9/10

Summary:

VentureBeat is proud to be the leading media authority in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The site is obsessed with covering transformative technology​ to help​ business leaders make smarter​ ​decisions. VB is uniquely positioned to help companies reach today’s top tech leaders and business executives for maximum impact.

Why its great:

VentureBeat is packed with helpful content and features top-notch editorial coverage of the latest tech news and trends. The traffic is one of the best out of the technology websites. Plus, the team there is passionate about helping startups succeed, so you can be sure they’ll give your app or product the attention it deserves. You can sign up for its newsletter, write guest posts, or participate in its competitions. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced tech entrepreneur VentureBeat is a valuable resource.

Rating for an app: 9/10

Rating for software: 9/10

Rating for technology other than app or software: 9/10

Time to Launch! Conclusion

Guest blogging can send all kinds of people to your landing page or app. Mobile app marketing is easy, when using promotion apps, websites, and pages like the ones above. No need for app store optimization when you have this many ways to promote your app or software. Find what website fits your audience the best, and see what some promotion can do. Getting press can be fun! It is about showing off your awesome creations. Take advantage of what channels are already built for you as a marketer. Visitors can come from relevant links all across the internet. Without further time wasted, go launch your app and software and pitch it to the internet! Users perhaps could be waiting for your innovative app.

There are many ways to promote your app or software, but not all of them are free. The sites listed above are some of the best free ways to promote your app or software. With a little bit of effort, you can get your app or software in front of a large audience and increase your chances of success.