Top 5 Binders for Files

There are many different types of binders available on the market, so it can be tough to decide which one is right for your needs. Here are five of the best binders for files that can help you keep your paperwork organized and easy to access.
1. Case-it Zip Tap Zipper Binder
Features:
- 3 Inch O-Rings
- 5 Color Tab Expanding File Folder
- Multiple Pockets
- 600 Sheet Capacity
- Comes with Shoulder Strap
2. ABC Life Expanding File Folder
Price: $15.00
Features:
- 13 Pockets Colored
- Accordion File Folder
- Expandable Zip File
- Front Pocket
- Sticky Labels
- Letter A4 Size
3. EOOUT 24pcs Binder Folders
Price: $16.00
Features:
- 3 Ring
- Letter Size
- Snap Button
- Pouch with Label
- 8 Colors
4. Cardinal 3 Ring Binders 4 Pack
Price: $16.00
Features:
- 1.5 Inch
- Round Rings
- Holds 350 Sheets
- Non-stick
- Bright Colors
5. SUIN 1-Inch Basic 4 Pack
Price: $20.00
Features:
- 1″ Flexible Binder
- Holds 200 US Letter Sheets
- 4 Color Assorted
- 3-Ring binder
- Pockets