Top Anker power bank deals revealed

Sam Singleton, an Assistant Editor at PCWorld, reports that Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sales event is offering impressive deals on chargers and power banks. The sale runs from October 8 through October 9, 2024. Singleton, who has been monitoring and writing about tech deals for years, shares his top picks based on online reviews, user feedback, and pricing history.

Some of the best deals include:

The Anker 633 MagGo Battery, with 10,000mAh capacity, USB-A, USB-C, and MagSafe charging, is available for $39.99, which is 50% off on Amazon. Singleton notes this as a personal favorite due to its convenient charging stand and the ability to attach magnetically to your phone for on-the-go charging.

anker deals for Prime Big Deal Days

The Mregb Solar Charger Power Bank, with 42,800mAh capacity, USB-A, USB-C, a flashlight, and a solar charging panel, is on sale for $29.97, 17% off on Amazon. Singleton recommends this for those needing a rugged and reliable power bank for adventures, as it can recharge without an outlet and has an IP67 waterproof rating. Other deals include a 10,000mAh Power Bank with USB-C for $17.99 (40% off), a 30,000mAh Power Bank with USB-A, USB-C, micro USB, and a flashlight for $19.72 (27% off), and a 50,000mAh Power Bank with USB-A, USB-C, and micro USB for $29.98 (70% off).

Singleton advises looking for recognizable brands like Anker, Mophie, and Belkin, and ensuring the battery pack is Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, or PD certified. He also recommends focusing on battery capacity, weight, and size when choosing a portable charger or power bank. The article concludes by stating that Prime Big Deal Days is an excellent opportunity to grab a high-quality battery charger or power bank at a significant discount and encourages readers to take advantage of these limited-time offers.