Top Five Apps for Storing Your Crypto

Ever since the release of Bitcoin, there have been many advancements in the cryptocurrency industry. There are so many things that one needs to learn to be able to be successful. However, one of the most important aspects of cryptocurrency trading is making sure that your assets are secured.

This is why you need to research how you will be storing your crypto. Because it will be useless to be a good trader and not know how to manage your assets. This is why we have made a list of five apps that you can use for storing your crypto safely.

ZenGo

According to experts, ZenGo Is one of the most secure crypto apps to store your cryptocurrency. It is because it is one of the very few applications that have removed the feature of having a private key for access.

Mostly because Crypto traders have reported that their private keys have played a major role in cryptocurrency theft. Hackers find a way to crack the private key code and steal cryptocurrency. Therefore, in this application, you will not have a private key for access.

On top of this, Zengo also offers 24/7 customer support. Therefore, it does not matter what problem you have or when you have it. The staff will always be available to help you with your problem.

All you need to do is sign up and start storing your crypto.

Ledger Nano X

Ledger Nano X is a cold storage wallet that you can use to store your crypto. But we have it on our list because it also comes with an app. You can use it to access your crypto from anywhere.

When you get your hands on it, you need to set up a PIN. On top of this, you will also set a 24-word seed phrase. It will act as a security pin for your storage.

The best thing about this app is that it works as cold storage but from the application – you can access your crypto when you want.

However, there is a catch to it. It is expensive. So you will have to spend a good amount of money to buy it.

Crypto.com

Crypto.com is one of the most versatile apps that have a ton of robust features. The best thing about this application is that you can buy and sell your crypto from the same place and also have a place for storing your crypto.

On top of this, people who store their crypto here – get a 14% discount. So, it’s a win-win situation.

Binance

If you have been in the cryptocurrency industry for a while, you must have heard about Binance. It is one of the most famous and widely used platforms when it comes to crypto trading. However, it can also be used for storing your crypto.

It is a hot storage wallet that can be accessed from anywhere around the world. The best thing about Binance is that people in every country use it – so you will be able to use it anywhere around the globe.

On top of this, Binance – despite being a global phenomenon – offers its customers affordable fees. This means that you will be able to store your crypto while being on a budget. It is perfect for beginners – as well as people who have been in the industry for a while.

Coin Base

Coin base is also one of the most secure platforms when it comes to storing your crypto. The best thing about coin base is that it has a two-factor authentication system. This means that your crypto will be safe and secure from any breaches.

On top of that, you also get access to cloud storage to save your private keys. You can add your keys there and access them using the two-factor authentication when you want. However, there is a watch to it. Coin base has a high transaction fee. But if you want to store your crypto on here without making regular transactions then it will serve the purpose.

Takeaway

Storing your crypto is a tedious task. Especially when you hear about all these security breaches. However, there are plenty of apps available in the market that can help you with storing your crypto.

In this blog – we have compiled a list of the five best apps that you can use when it comes to storing your crypto. And choose the one that you think is the best for your requirements.

But before you make a choice. Remember that there are different types of crypto storage. For example, hot storage and cold storage. So, try to find out which one will work the best for you before you jump the gun and choose an app for storing your crypto.