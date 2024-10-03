  • News

Tropical storm Kirk forms in Atlantic

Storm Kirk

Hurricane Kirk has strengthened into a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects Kirk to become even stronger in the coming days. Kirk is currently located about 1,280 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving northwest at 14 mph.

This general northwest movement is expected to continue for the next few days as the system strengthens over the Atlantic. The NHC forecasts that Kirk could become a major hurricane by Thursday. However, there are currently no watches, warnings, or threats to land.

In addition to Kirk, the NHC is monitoring multiple disturbances across the Atlantic and Caribbean. One of these is Invest 91-L, located near the coast of Africa.

Tropical storm Kirk gains strength

Invest 91-L is expected to become the next named storm of the 2024 hurricane season.

An area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce organized showers and thunderstorms. As the system moves slowly westward over the eastern tropical Atlantic, environmental conditions appear conducive for further development.

A tropical depression is likely to form in the next day or two. Formation chances for Invest 91-L are extremely high, at 90% for both the next 48 hours and seven days. The NHC is also closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Caribbean Sea.

This system could form into a tropical depression while moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Interests along the United States Gulf Coast, including Florida, should monitor this Caribbean system closely. Stay tuned for the most accurate Central Florida weather forecast and the latest updates on these developing systems.

Jake Mazzotti

Jake Mazzotti is a visionary male CEO with a track record of leading successful companies to new heights. With his strategic mindset, he navigates complex business landscapes, drives innovation, and inspires teams to achieve exceptional results. In his spare time, Jake loves spending time with his wife and four children.
Learn more

Recent content