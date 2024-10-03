Tropical storm Kirk forms in Atlantic

Hurricane Kirk has strengthened into a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects Kirk to become even stronger in the coming days. Kirk is currently located about 1,280 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving northwest at 14 mph.

Through 1 October, the Atlantic #hurricane season is slightly above average for named storms & hurricanes and slightly below average for all other parameters forecast by Colorado State University. #Kirk likely to help increase day parameters relative to normal over next few days. pic.twitter.com/Sw5Bfb7XrK — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 2, 2024

#Kirk has reached #hurricane strength at 40.1°W – the farthest east that an Atlantic hurricane has formed in the tropics (<=23.5°N) this late in calendar year in satellite era (1966-onwards). Prior record for post-Sep hurricane formations was 58.9°W: (Jose, 1999) & (Tammy, 2023) pic.twitter.com/mzAIZfTjuh — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 1, 2024

This general northwest movement is expected to continue for the next few days as the system strengthens over the Atlantic. The NHC forecasts that Kirk could become a major hurricane by Thursday. However, there are currently no watches, warnings, or threats to land.

In addition to Kirk, the NHC is monitoring multiple disturbances across the Atlantic and Caribbean. One of these is Invest 91-L, located near the coast of Africa.

A new tropical depression developed in the eastern Atlantic – while this will fortunately stay well offshore far from North America, the NHC forecast for a major hurricane is extremely rare for an October storm in the main development region (MDR) east of 50W: pic.twitter.com/JZE9XDbSzB — Tomer Burg (@burgwx) September 29, 2024

Invest 91-L is expected to become the next named storm of the 2024 hurricane season.

A rather disorganized system might develop this weekend into early next week. We do not expect any impacts right now and we will be here for if things change. Its just a gentle reminder its still hurricane season and its always a good time to check the hurricane snack supply 🥫! pic.twitter.com/ozyYbhBBlp — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) October 2, 2024

An area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce organized showers and thunderstorms. As the system moves slowly westward over the eastern tropical Atlantic, environmental conditions appear conducive for further development.

A tropical depression is likely to form in the next day or two. Formation chances for Invest 91-L are extremely high, at 90% for both the next 48 hours and seven days. The NHC is also closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Caribbean Sea.

This system could form into a tropical depression while moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Interests along the United States Gulf Coast, including Florida, should monitor this Caribbean system closely. Stay tuned for the most accurate Central Florida weather forecast and the latest updates on these developing systems.