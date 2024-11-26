Trump announces key health leadership appointments

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his picks for three key health positions in his incoming administration. Martin Makary, a Johns Hopkins surgeon, has been selected as the new Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Former Congressman Dave Weldon will be the new Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr.

Janette Nesheiwat, a medical contributor for Fox News and medical director at CityMD, has been tapped to become the next Surgeon General. Makary is an outspoken critic of the current state of public health and has collaborated with the Trump administration on healthcare issues such as surprise medical billing. He is also a supporter of Robert F.

Trump names key health leaders

Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” platform, which advocates for the evaluation of harmful chemicals in the nation’s food supply and pharmaceuticals. Weldon’s background in medicine and his legislative work align with his new role as CDC Director.

His confirmation will mark the first time a CDC director will require Senate approval due to a 2022 law. Nesheiwat has been lauded for her frontline work during the COVID-19 pandemic and her contributions after natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina. Her focus is on providing Americans access to quality health care and empowering individuals to take charge of their health.

These appointments signal a shift in the priorities of critical public health agencies and aim to tackle the ongoing health challenges faced by the nation. The confirmation of Makary as FDA Commissioner could influence regulatory decisions impacting the telehealth and pharmaceutical industries, particularly those involving compounded drugs.