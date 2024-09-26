Trump briefed on Iran assassination threats

Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2024

Donald Trump was briefed by U.S. intelligence officials on Tuesday about threats from Iran to assassinate him, his campaign said. The Republican presidential candidate was informed of “real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States,” according to a campaign statement. It is unclear if the threats are new or have been previously reported.

The Iranian government has not responded to requests for comment, but Tehran has previously denied U.S. claims of interfering in American affairs. Trump posted on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, mentioning “big threats” on his life by Iran. He stated, “Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again.” He further indicated that an attack on him would be a “death wish by the attacker” and thanked Congress for approving additional funding for the Secret Service.

“Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months,” said Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung in the statement. “Law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference,” he added.

This development follows an incident on July 13, when Trump survived an assassination attempt in which he was wounded and another person was killed at a rally in Pennsylvania. The motive remains under investigation. Subsequently, U.S. media reported intelligence of an alleged Iranian plot against the former president, claims that Iranian officials dismissed as “malicious.”

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “If they do ‘assassinate President Trump,’ which is always a possibility, I hope that America obliterates Iran, wipes it off the face of the Earth – If that does not happen, American Leaders will be considered ‘gutless’ cowards!”

Furthermore, on September 15, a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle through a fence at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach while Trump was playing golf.

The agent opened fire, and a man was arrested near the golf course for the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate. There has been no evidence to suggest Iranian involvement in this incident. Last month, the Trump campaign suggested it was targeted by Iranian operatives in another plot.

In 2022, the U.S. charged a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps with plotting to kill Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton. The U.S. Justice Department said Shahram Poursafi attempted to pay individuals $300,000 to carry out the murder in retaliation for the U.S. strike that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.