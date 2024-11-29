Trump claims victory after call with Sheinbaum

President-elect Donald Trump claimed a major diplomatic win on Wednesday, announcing that Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to stop immigrants from reaching the U.S. southern border through Mexico during a phone call between the two leaders. Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the “wonderful conversation” resulted in Mexico agreeing to “stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border.”

However, Sheinbaum later clarified Mexico’s position, emphasizing that the country’s stance is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and peoples. In a social media post, she stated that while she had an “excellent call” with Trump and outlined Mexico’s strategy on the migration issue, she informed him that “no caravans are arriving at the [U.S.-Mexico] border because they are being attended to in Mexico.”

Trump also mentioned that he and Sheinbaum discussed measures to “stop the massive drug inflow into the United States,” a topic he had spoken about earlier in the week while threatening to impose tariffs on all imports from Mexico and Canada.

Trump’s call claims migration halt

The president-elect claimed that a caravan composed of thousands of people was “unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border” and asserted that the tariffs would remain in place until drugs, particularly fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop the “Invasion of our Country!”

Sheinbaum warned that Mexico was ready to retaliate if Trump followed through with his tariff threats, cautioning that a trade war would worsen economic conditions in both countries. She highlighted that American carmakers with plants in Mexico, such as General Motors and Ford, would be particularly badly affected.

The Mexican president’s clarification of her stance comes after Trump’s strong campaign promises to crack down on the entry of immigrants from the southern border and advocate for “mass deportations” of undocumented individuals already in the U.S. The development signals the impending administration’s focus on border security and the opioid crisis.