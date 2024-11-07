Trump defeats Harris; wins close 2024 election

Donald Trump has won the 2024 presidential election, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a close race. The former president secured victories in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, according to projections from the Associated Press. Trump also led in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona, which were too close to call with millions of votes still left to count as of early Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press had not made a projection for the overall winner of the presidency by that time. “America has given us a powerful and unprecedented mandate,” Trump told a crowd of cheering supporters in Florida, alongside his family and running mate JD Vance. Vance added, “I think we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in American history.”

The economy, immigration, and the state of democracy were key issues driving high voter turnout in this consequential election.

Exit polls revealed a deeply anxious electorate, with many voters expressing disappointment and anger over the current state of the country. For the first time in his three presidential runs, Trump is projected to win the popular vote. He made significant inroads into traditionally Democratic areas, capitalizing on voter dissatisfaction with the Biden administration’s handling of the economy and immigration.

Despite some reports of long lines and technical issues, the voting process ran relatively smoothly. The FBI determined that isolated incidents of voting disruptions, such as suspected foreign interference, were hoaxes. Turnout for the 2024 election is expected to break records, potentially surpassing the 66 percent turnout seen in the 2020 election.

The close race and numerous mail-in ballots indicate that the final result might not be clear for some time. In Congress, Republicans made significant gains, flipping key Senate seats in West Virginia and Ohio.

This progress puts Republicans on track to reclaim the Senate majority. Democrats fell short in their bids to flip crucial Senate seats in Texas, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Trump’s victory was secured after winning Wisconsin, giving him the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

His win thwarted the Democrats’ attempt to stop his return to power, which saw Vice President Kamala Harris hurriedly elevated to the party nomination after President Joe Biden’s poor performance at a debate in June. At 78, Trump now becomes the oldest man elected president. His actions will be closely scrutinized for signs of age-related issues, particularly given the extreme nature of his campaign.

Internationally, US allies brace for another round of unpredictable foreign policy, with concerns over Trump’s commitment to NATO’s principle of mutual defense. The final outcome of this election will have profound implications for the United States’ future. Trump has vowed to implement sweeping changes, including replacing thousands of federal workers, imposing tariffs on all foreign imports, and undertaking a large-scale deportation operation.

As the nation digests the election results, the political landscape continues to shift. Analysts and citizens alike will be reflecting on what this election signifies for America’s future, and how the incoming administration will shape policy and governance in the coming years.