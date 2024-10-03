Trump makes unfounded claims about Iowa immigrants

People w/ #disabilities must stand up to "hateful biases against disabled people." Thank you @maria_m_town calling out Trump's "ableist, false belief that if a person has a disability, they are less human and less worthy of dignity” is incorrect & harmful. https://t.co/GJPjQ4U1D0 — Tony Coelho (@HonTonyCoelho) September 29, 2024

Former President Donald Trump made several references to Iowa during a campaign stop in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, just across the Mississippi River from Iowa’s eastern border. In his speech, Trump claimed that thousands of immigrants entering the U.S. illegally are being flown into Iowa and other states across the country. “We have no idea anything about them.

They could be in Iowa, they could be in Idaho,” Trump said. “Every state is a border town, every state is a border state.”

Trump is saying some really disturbing things these days and if you don't believe me, take it from the man himself: “I'm just saying, this is a dark—this is a dark speech.” https://t.co/hGbQm4MNbl — David A. Graham (@GrahamDavidA) September 30, 2024

However, Trump’s assertions that immigrants are being flown into the country illegally are unfounded, according to fact checks.

NOW: Trump is his own SNL skit. He escalates attacks on Harris’ mental fitness and suggests she should be prosecuted- even as his mental health deteriorates while he IS being prosecuted. https://t.co/KUVFz9XpG0 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 30, 2024

PolitiFact reported that both the Biden and Trump administrations have used the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) air transportation service to transfer adult detainees.

If not in jail, he belongs at a fringe meeting of political dunderheads which attracts an audience of < 6 people. He belongs nowhere near the White House. He is offensive, unintelligible, incompetent & unhinged. https://t.co/2RFhl4LZ9a — Alex Neve (@AlexNeve24) September 30, 2024

Trump also referred to new data from ICE on thousands of immigrants with criminal convictions in the U.S., accusing Democrats of releasing them into the country where they are on the loose. However, reporting from major media outlets states that Republicans are misinterpreting the ICE data. Many of these immigrants may already be incarcerated by federal or local authorities or are serving criminal sentences before being deported.

Trump’s remarks about Iowa immigration

The list of immigrants with murder convictions stretches back over four decades and includes immigrants who came here during the Trump administration. Trump again mentioned Iowa when he spoke about people in small towns being terrified about immigrants entering the U.S. illegally, even if they haven’t arrived in their state yet.

He said he has talked to concerned voters in Iowa, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. “They’re terrified. And a lot of these people don’t want to talk about it because they think it’s so bad for the town ― but they’re going to have to talk because people are being killed,” he said.

“They are beside themselves, and honestly, I tell you, they are not going to take it much longer.”

A study released this month found that violent and property crimes committed by immigrants who entered the country illegally were actually lower than those committed by U.S.-born citizens. Nonetheless, Iowa lawmakers have followed other states by enacting strict immigration-related laws. Trump’s focus on Iowa is part of his broader strategy to appeal to battleground states in the upcoming election.

His remarks about Iowa have typically centered around his win in the Republican Iowa Caucuses.