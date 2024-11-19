Trump reconsidering Treasury Secretary choice amid debates

President-elect Donald J. Trump is reconsidering his choice for Treasury Secretary amid internal debates. The top contenders for the role include former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh and Wall Street billionaire Marc Rowan.

Originally, Trump was expected to select either Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, or Scott Bessent, founder of Key Square Capital Management and former money manager for George Soros. However, Trump has been having second thoughts about these candidates, slowing down the selection process. Howard Lutnick, who has been managing the transition team, has frustrated Trump with his overbearing presence and alleged manipulation of the process.

Trump’s Treasury Secretary deliberation

A source familiar with the situation described the tension between Lutnick and Bessent as intense, with Lutnick being notably aggressive. Despite the complications, Scott Bessent remains in consideration.

Additionally, Bessent has been suggested by Trump’s economic advisors as a potential leader for the White House’s National Economic Council. Elon Musk, an advisor to Trump, weighed in on social media, describing Bessent as a “business-as-usual” candidate for Treasury Secretary while endorsing Lutnick. Trump met with Lutnick recently, though the outcome of that meeting remains unclear.

Trump has also met with Bessent, and he is expected to meet with Warsh, Rowan, and possibly other candidates at Mar-a-Lago this week. The decision on who will ultimately fill the Treasury Secretary position remains a significant and closely watched development as Trump prepares to take office.