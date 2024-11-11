Trump team misses key transition deadlines

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has not yet signed key agreements required for a smooth transition of power, raising concerns about national security preparedness and potential conflicts of interest. The Trump team missed the October 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan, as mandated by the Presidential Transition Act. This plan is crucial for addressing potential conflicts of interest during the presidential term.

Additionally, Trump’s team has failed to sign agreements with the General Services Administration (GSA) and the White House, which were due on September 1 and October 1, respectively. These agreements grant access to office space, secure communications, and classified information. Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, emphasized the importance of these agreements, stating that “the avoidance of conflicts of interest and the appearance of conflicts of interest is critical” to the transition process.

Trump team misses key deadlines

Experts warn that failing to engage with the current administration could leave Trump unprepared for governance on Day 1. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, criticized the delays, stating that ignoring transition deadlines threatens the continuity of American democratic institutions and national security.

The Trump transition team has drafted an ethics code and statement to govern its staff, but Trump’s personal plan to address conflicts of interest remains absent. White House chief of staff Jeff Zients has reached out to the heads of the Trump transition effort to emphasize the Biden administration’s commitment to an orderly transition and the importance of signing the necessary agreements. The delayed transition between George W.

Bush’s and Al Gore’s teams during the 2000 election was cited as a contributing factor to the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, underscoring the potential risks associated with a hindered transition process.