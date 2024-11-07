Trump wins 2024 election, nation divided

Donald Trump has won the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. The outcome has left many Americans feeling apprehensive about the future of democracy in the United States. Trump’s victory comes after a closely contested race that saw both candidates confident of their chances.

Harris supporters believed they were on the verge of defeating the “wannabe dictator” and saving America from descending into fascism. However, with Trump’s win, concerns have arisen about his potential actions in office.

Nation’s future after Trump’s 2024 win

During his campaign, he talked about weaponizing the Justice Department against political enemies, replacing civil servants with loyalists, and revoking broadcast licenses for TV networks whose news coverage he dislikes. Democrats sought to warn voters about the threat these actions would pose to democracy, but the messaging seems to have had a limited impact on persuadable voters. Some liberals are even considering leaving the country if Trump wins.

Despite the fears, many Americans remain optimistic about the resilience of the nation’s democracy. Alyssa VanLeeuwen, a Harris supporter from Maryland, believes that people will continue to fight for democracy, saying, “I think everybody’s going to go to battle again to try to fight for their neighbors.”

Another supporter, who asked to remain anonymous, acknowledged the potential for a “return of McCarthyism” under Trump but expressed faith in the American people, stating, “We have 300 million people in this country, and I don’t think we would allow that.”

As the nation moves forward, Americans must be prepared to exercise their rights in defense of the country’s laws, institutions, and values. The next four years will require vigilance and action from citizens to ensure that the fundamental pillars of democracy are preserved against any potential assaults.