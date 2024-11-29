Trump’s border czar vows city punishments

Tom Homan, the incoming “border czar” for President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, has vowed to punish sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with mass deportation efforts. Homan stated that these cities, which are mostly Democratic-run areas, may face a stripping of federal resources if they resist participation in the deportations. “Let me be clear: There is going to be a mass deportation,” said Homan while touring the Southern border in Texas.

He emphasized the administration’s commitment to enforcing immigration laws and mentioned the possibility of jailing Denver Mayor Mike Johnston over his protests against mass deportation. In an interview with Fox News, Homan elaborated, stating, “Me and the Denver mayor agree on one thing — he’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail because there’s a statute. It’s Title 8 United States Code 1324.

What it says is it’s a felony if you knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien from immigration authorities. It’s also a felony to impede a federal law enforcement officer.”

Mayor Johnston had previously voiced his willingness to face incarceration to stop potential mass deportation efforts.

City sanctions planned

He later retracted his statement about stationing police officers at the county line to prevent federal forces from deporting undocumented immigrants. In related news, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott criticized a Houston doctor who posted a video advising patients not to answer questions about their immigration status.

Abbott warned that the hospital’s Medicaid and Medicare funding could be at risk if it fails to follow an executive order. The hospital has since vowed to follow the law. Trump’s administration is also reportedly considering tariffs to pressure Mexico and Canada to secure their borders.

Trump stated, “This tariff will remain in effect until such time as drugs, in particular fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!” Mexico responded that the border crisis cannot be solved “with threats and tariffs,” cautioning that such measures would result in inflation and job losses in both the U.S. and Mexico. Canada’s parliament held an “emergency debate,” and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had a “good call” with Trump about the potential tariffs. Meanwhile, China defended its drug-enforcement policies in response to the U.S. concerns about fentanyl.