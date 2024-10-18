Trump’s dance at Oaks event sparks outrage

Donald Trump’s town hall event in Oaks, Pennsylvania took an unexpected turn on Monday night. After addressing a range of topics, the former President spent over 30 minutes dancing to various songs, including Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” as covered by Rufus Wainwright in the film “Shrek.”

Wainwright and Cohen’s estate have since expressed their disapproval of Trump’s use of the song. Wainwright stated on social media that “witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy.” The publishing company for Cohen’s estate has sent a cease and desist letter to the Trump campaign, according to Wainwright.

Political analyst Maggie Haberman speculated on the possible reasons behind Trump’s extended dance session, suggesting it might be a way for him to connect with his supporters on a more personal and entertaining level. The former President has been known for his spontaneous actions, and this latest display seems to be another example of his unconventional approach to public appearances. The incident has sparked varying reactions from media outlets across the political spectrum.

Liberal outlets described the event using words like “weird” and “disastrous,” suggesting that it was evidence of cognitive decline in Trump and that he wasn’t listening to the concerns of voters.

Trump’s unconventional dance performance

Conservative outlets paid less attention to the event, though those that covered it acknowledged the bizarre nature of the scene.

They emphasized that medical emergencies in the audience had caused the detour and accused Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, of unfairly mocking Trump’s actions. This incident is the latest in a series of disputes between musicians and the Trump campaign, which has been repeatedly asked to stop playing songs by various artists. Some musicians oppose their music being used at political events, while others, like Wainwright, have been outspoken in linking their music to Trump.

Numerous musicians have asked the Trump campaign to stop using their songs, including Celine Dion, the Foo Fighters, and The White Stripes. A federal judge in Atlanta recently ruled on a case involving Isaac Hayes’ music, and The White Stripes have filed a case regarding the unauthorized use of their song “Seven Nation Army.”

The divergent interpretations of the same event underscore the polarized media landscape leading up to the 2024 presidential election. As the campaign continues, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact Trump’s bid for the presidency and his relationship with the music industry.