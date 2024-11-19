Trump’s victory rattles global financial markets

Donald Trump’s election victory has sent shockwaves through global markets. Analysts are debating the possible economic policies his administration might implement. Many market experts anticipate a period of increased volatility.

Trump’s campaign promises on trade and infrastructure spending suggest a potential shift in economic policies that could disrupt markets. One significant area of concern is international trade. Trump’s protectionist rhetoric could signal a re-evaluation of existing trade agreements, which might lead to trade tensions or new tariffs.

Another key area is tax reform. Trump has proposed substantial corporate tax cuts, which could increase profitability for businesses and potentially stimulate investment. However, these policies also raise questions about fiscal sustainability and potential increases in the national debt.

The interplay between Trump’s fiscal policies and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy is also critical. Should Trump’s policies lead to higher inflation, the Fed may respond with interest rate hikes which could affect bond markets and borrowing costs. Trump put his imprint on tax rules during his first administration when he helped usher in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

That legislation reduced tax rates, capped state and local tax deductions at $10,000 per year, nearly doubled the value of the standard deduction, eliminated the personal exemption, expanded the child care credit, and more. It now looks nearly certain that Trump, with strong backing in the House and Senate, will work to keep the legislation largely intact. There could be many more wrinkles, with Trump proposing changes such as making tip income and overtime pay not taxable, along with Social Security retirement income.

Market implications of Trump’s policies

Trump campaigned heavily to convince Americans that price levels and inflation had gotten out of hand, so easing cost-of-living burdens will be a priority for his administration. But it won’t be easy to curb inflation much below its 2.6% annual pace.

Nigel Green, CEO of the deVere Group, a global financial-advisory firm, sees many of Trump’s policies, including tariffs, as inflationary. “The erosion of cash’s purchasing power is a near certainty in this environment,” he said in a post-election commentary. According to Adam Turnquist, an investment strategist at LPL Financial, the sharp Trump rally on Nov.

6 was the best one-day result following a presidential election since at least the 1920s, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 index jumping 2.5%. Dave Sekera, Morningstar’s chief U.S. market strategist, cautions investors against getting too caught up in the recent rally. In a post-election presentation, he said he considers the stock market to be overvalued, with the exception of small companies and value stocks.

Across cabinet tables, boardrooms, and diplomatic missions this week, one topic of discussion has overshadowed all others: the sweeping victory of Donald Trump and the Republican Party in America’s elections. This victory will grant substantial powers to an impulsive president with unorthodox economic beliefs and a belligerent approach to negotiation. America’s president-elect aims to reshape trade, capital, and labor flows.

Experts are debating what the new treasury secretary believes and why financial markets are so oddly calm despite the looming economic upheaval. The influence of Trumponomics is set to be far-reaching. Questions abound as to how to finance green initiatives in poorer countries and whether current economic indicators are adequate to predict the impact on elections and market volatility.

Risk analysts are considering whether bitcoin enthusiasts are right to be thrilled by Trump’s victory, given the potential for increased financial market volatility. Moreover, Taiwan’s giant chipmaker faces the challenge of balancing demands from America, China, and its homeland amidst escalating tensions in the South China Sea.