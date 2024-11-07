  • News

U.S. trade deficit widens in September

Trade Deficit

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $84.4 billion in September, up $13.6 billion from $70.8 billion in August, revised. September exports were $267.9 billion, $3.2 billion less than August exports. September imports were $352.3 billion, $10.3 billion more than in August.

The widening of the goods and services deficit reflects an increase in the goods deficit of $14.2 billion to $109.0 billion. There was a slight improvement in the services surplus by $0.6 billion to $24.6 billion. Year-to-date, the overall goods and services deficit has grown by $69.6 billion, or 11.8 percent, compared to the same period in 2023.

Exports increased $84.7 billion, or 3.7 percent. Imports rose $154.4 billion, or 5.3 percent. The average goods and services deficit over the three months ending in September increased by $3.8 billion to $78.0 billion.

Average exports saw a marginal increase of $0.9 billion to $268.5 billion. Average imports increased by $4.7 billion to $346.6 billion. Exports of goods fell by $3.2 billion to $176.0 billion in September.

Capital goods declined by $1.9 billion, civilian aircraft by $1.7 billion, and consumer goods by $1.4 billion.

Trade deficit grows due to imports

Pharmaceutical preparations decreased by $2.0 billion.

Services exports decreased by less than $0.1 billion to $91.9 billion, with maintenance and repair services declining by $0.2 billion. Imports of goods surged by $10.9 billion to $285.0 billion in September. Consumer goods rose by $4.0 billion and capital goods went up by $2.8 billion.

Imports of computers and semiconductors increased by $1.0 billion and $0.8 billion, respectively. Services imports decreased by $0.6 billion to $67.3 billion, with declines in charges for the use of intellectual property and travel services. The real goods deficit increased by $11.6 billion, or 13.1 percent, to $100.1 billion in September.

Real exports of goods fell by $1.8 billion, while real imports of goods increased by $9.8 billion. The trade figures for September show surpluses with South and Central America ($3.5 billion), Netherlands ($3.2 billion), and United Kingdom ($1.4 billion). Deficits were recorded with China ($26.9 billion), European Union ($23.8 billion), and Mexico ($16.0 billion).

The deficit with the European Union increased by $4.7 billion to $23.8 billion in September. The surplus with the United Kingdom increased by $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion. The next release on U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services is scheduled for December 5, 2024.

Georgia Bartlett

Georgia Bartlett is a seasoned news writer with a passion for storytelling and a keen eye for details. With a career spanning over a decade, she has lived in New York City where she honed her skills in delivering accurate and captivating news content. Georgia's dedication to journalism shines through her meticulous research and compelling writing style, ensuring that readers stay informed and engaged.
