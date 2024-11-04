ucf student killed in Orlando Halloween shooting

Tonight, our officers received a critical briefing as they prepare for heightened patrols in Downtown Orlando. In light of the recent tragic shooting, the Orlando Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our community. We want to encourage everyone to remain… pic.twitter.com/hCFDzRXDx6 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 2, 2024

A family in Broward County is grieving after learning that a promising young student was among those killed in a Halloween street party shooting in downtown Orlando. Timothy Schmidt Jr., a 19-year-old freshman at the University of Central Florida (UCF), died early Friday morning after the shooting on Orange Avenue. Schmidt was a former student of Cypress Bay High School in Weston and played with the Weston FC soccer club.

This afternoon, Chief Smith joined Mayor Dyer in a press conference to provide an update on the shooting this morning in downtown Orlando. In addition to the victim details and suspect charges, Chief Smith shared details about OPD's proactive efforts that have resulted in the… pic.twitter.com/MJzg8rkb1i — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 1, 2024

His father shared memories of their close bond, mentioning how Schmidt was the best man at his wedding, touching everyone with his speech. “He was my mini-me and my best friend,” his father stated. “We had such a special bond.”

Scary scenes in downtown Orlando overnight. Our prayers go to the families of two killed and at least six injured in a shooting in a crowd, allegedly by a 17-year old with a gun. It doesn’t have to be this way — every act of gun violence is preventable. https://t.co/pjuIo1aSEA — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) November 1, 2024

Weston FC remembered Schmidt as “a vibrant, smart, fun-loving young man.” He was also a brother of Alpha Epsilon Pi’s Nu Delta Chapter at UCF.

UCF student remembered by community

Jacob Egozi, a friend from Fort Lauderdale, described Schmidt as “an extraordinary person, loving son, caring friend, talented soccer player, astounding teammate, kind soul, hardworking student, and individual with an extremely warm heart and a witty sense of humor.”

Surveillance video revealed that Jaylen Edgar, 17, fired the shots that also killed Tyrell Hill, 25, and injured nine others. The victims were treated at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

“Whatever his mindset was, he was going to shoot no matter what,” said Chief Eric Smith during a news conference. Smith noted that police officers quickly arrested the teen after two shootings along Orange Avenue, at Central Boulevard, and near Washington Street. In response to the shooting, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer issued a curfew from 1 to 5 a.m. and ordered alcohol sales to end at midnight.

Edgar faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. UCF is offering grief and bereavement resources for students impacted by the incident.