UN votes to condemn U.S. embargo

The United Nations General Assembly voted to condemn the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba for the 32nd year in a row. The vote was 187-2, with only the United States and Israel opposing the resolution. One country abstained.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez criticized the Biden administration’s policy toward Cuba. He accused the U.S. of trying to deprive Cuba of essential fuel and other imports. “President Joseph Biden’s administration usually claims that its policy is intended to ‘help and support the Cuban people,'” Rodriguez said.

“Who would believe such an assertion?”

General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding. However, they reflect world opinion and give Cuba a chance to highlight the U.S.’s efforts to isolate the country. The embargo was first imposed in 1960 after the revolution led by Fidel Castro and the nationalization of U.S. properties.

It was strengthened two years later.

UN condemns U.S. embargo again

In 2016, then-Cuban President Raul Castro and then-U.S. President Barack Obama tried to normalize relations.

This led to the U.S. abstaining from the embargo resolution for the first time. However, President Donald Trump later reversed many of Obama’s policies and reinstated stricter measures. U.S. Deputy Ambassador Paul Folmsbee said that the United States supports the Cuban people’s pursuit of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

“Sanctions are one element of our broader effort to advance democracy and promote respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms in Cuba,” he said. Folmsbee noted that U.S. sanctions exempt essential goods such as food and medicine. He mentioned that the U.S. exported nearly $336 million in agricultural products and authorized additional humanitarian exports last year.

Rodriguez claimed that Biden’s presidency has cost Cuba more than $16 billion due to continued restrictions. Despite this, he expressed Cuba’s willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with the U.S.

“Cuba will defend its right to build an independent, socialist future,” Rodriguez said. “However, we are also willing to hold a serious and responsible dialogue and move forward towards a constructive and civilized relationship with the new U.S. administration.”