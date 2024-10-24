Upcoming Galaxy S25 to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite

Ice confirms global Snapdragon S25 series! No more compromises for Indian & European fans. Plus models get the power you deserve. Repost 🔁#GalaxyAI #GalaxyS24 #OneUI7 pic.twitter.com/mTt6uQyt77 — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) October 23, 2024

Samsung has confirmed that all models in the upcoming Galaxy S25 series will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip globally. This marks a change from previous generations where different regions received either Snapdragon or Exynos processors. Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) stated that the entire Galaxy S25 lineup will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, with no models featuring the Exynos 2500 or MediaTek 9400 processors.

This news has been well-received by Samsung fans who prefer Qualcomm’s chips over Samsung’s Exynos processors in flagship devices.

In the past, most regions received Galaxy S series phones with Exynos processors, while markets like Canada, China, and the USA got Snapdragon chips. The current Galaxy S24 and S24+ use the Exynos 2400 in many regions, while the S24 Ultra features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Not the Exynos 2500 and Dimensity 9400 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 23, 2024

Although the Exynos 2400 improved upon its predecessors, it still lags behind flagship chips from Apple, MediaTek, and Qualcomm in terms of performance.

Upcoming Galaxy S25 powered by Qualcomm

Insiders believe that despite the Exynos 2500’s expected advancements, including a new 3nm process, Samsung has decided to standardize the Snapdragon 8 Elite across all Galaxy S25 units due to challenges in meeting quality assurance standards.

Consumers can expect top-tier performance and energy efficiency from the Galaxy S25 series.

Benchmarks show the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s CPU nearly matching Apple’s A18 Pro and its GPU outperforming in speed and power efficiency, promising a significant upgrade in user experience. The Snapdragon 8 Elite boasts custom Oryon cores, a 3nm architecture, Bluetooth 6.0, and an advanced 5G modem, potentially bringing features like Ultra-Wideband (UWB) to even the base Galaxy S25 model.

Samsung’s decision to rely on TSMC for fabricating the Snapdragon 8 Elite instead of its foundry highlights ongoing competition and challenges in the semiconductor industry. This move aims to ensure higher yield and performance consistency for its flagship devices. In summary, the Galaxy S25 series, powered exclusively by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, is set to deliver unparalleled performance to users globally, raising the bar for flagship smartphones in 2024.