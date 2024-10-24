Update Windows by October 29 to avoid risk

Microsoft has issued an urgent warning to all Windows users due to a critical vulnerability in the operating system that could leave millions without their computers by November. Users must update their systems by October 29, 2024, to avoid serious security risks. The vulnerability, known as CVE-2024-43573, poses significant threats to more than 240 million users if they do not update their operating systems by the deadline.

Windows 10 and Windows 11 are the main operating systems at risk, with older versions being even more susceptible to these vulnerabilities. The U.S. government has specifically urged federal employees to adhere to these guidelines and apply the necessary updates and patches before the end of October to continue using their devices and performing their work safely. However, this alert is crucial for all Windows users to protect their devices from potential cyberattacks.

CVE-2024-43573 is linked to MSHTML, a Windows Internet Shortcut file system that interacts with the now-retired Internet Explorer.

Update by October: avoid critical risks

This vulnerability was first flagged in July, contributing to various infostealer attacks.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added multiple MSHTML vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerability catalog, emphasizing the need for immediate action from all users. Trend Micro has highlighted that the latest vulnerability bears similarities to previously patched bugs, indicating that earlier fixes might not have fully addressed the issue. Therefore, applying the latest Patch Tuesday updates is essential for all Windows users to stay protected.

Users of older Windows systems, especially those nearing end-of-life status, should consider upgrading their operating systems. Microsoft is ending support for Windows 10 in October 2025, leaving devices without security updates and increasingly vulnerable. To mitigate these significant security risks, all Windows users should immediately update their systems according to the latest vendor guidelines.

The situation underscores the critical importance of maintaining up-to-date software to safeguard against emerging threats.