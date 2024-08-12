Venezuelan opposition demands end to violence amid election dispute

Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, Venezuela’s opposition candidate, calls for an end to “violence and persecution” amid awaiting a supreme court decision about the disputed election held on July 28. Urrutia states that he won the election by a significant margin and has prompted for freedom of political expression.

After the election, tensions led to protests, resulting in 24 deaths and nearly 2,200 incarcerations. Urrutia stresses that advocating for the constitution and peaceful protest aren’t crimes, and should not be treated as such, highlighting his commitment to democracy.

Scrutiny arises over the supreme court’s apparent loyalty to President Maduro, who claims a narrow win in the election. Urrutia and opposition leaders argue that this is false and provide what they believe to be valid polling station results as proof.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, currently living in hiding, and Urrutia face justice department investigations. Accusations against them include “instigating disobedience”.

Venezuelan opposition’s struggle for peaceful democracy

Both continue to vehemently deny such accusations and pledge their dedication to democratic processes.

The EU’s foreign policy head underscores the need for respecting Venezuelans’ wish to restore democracy and alleviate the ongoing political and socioeconomic crisis. The EU jointly requests the release of voting records and an independent audit, emphasizing the urgency of democratic elections and inclusive dialogue.

The National Electoral Council declared Maduro with 52% of votes, claiming cybersecurity concerns prevent revealing detailed figures. The opposition, however, insists that physical copies of results show that Urrutia won with 67% of the votes. Subsequently, protests erupted nationwide, expressing public dissatisfaction with the reported results and calling for an independent audit.

Maduro’s tenure has seen a significant economic decline, with an 80% decrease in Venezuela’s GDP, leading to over seven million Venezuelans leaving the country since 2013. The UN reports shortages in skilled professionals, particularly impacting health care, alongside accusations of human rights abuses under Maduro’s administration. The international community continues to monitor Venezuela, calling for calm, democratic reforms and a thorough investigation of the election procedures.