Verizon’s November Pixel update details revealed

Verizon has revealed details about the upcoming November 2024 update for Google Pixel devices. The update will address several issues, particularly for the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold. The update will provide the latest Android security patches and fix problems with Bluetooth range, camera tilt when zooming, Adaptive brightness activation, and the keyboard dismiss button.

It also promises general improvements in performance and stability for certain UI transitions and animations, as well as a fix for an issue causing white dots to flash on the display under certain conditions. For the Pixel 6 and 7 series, the November update will include the most up-to-date Android security patches and general improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations.

November update fixes Pixel issues

Google is expected to officially release the update within the week. This significant update follows a recent trend of promptly addressing critical issues to ensure user satisfaction and device performance. Verizon’s website indicates that the latest security patch is available for Pixel phones dating back to the Pixel 6 as of November 5, 2024.

The build number for each Pixel model, up to the Pixel 9 series, is listed as AP3A.241105.007, while the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, has a slightly different build number of AP3A.241105.008. Users can expect a formal announcement from Google soon, detailing the updates and providing actual builds for downloading. Stay tuned for more information on the latest fixes and improvements for Pixel devices.