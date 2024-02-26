Verkada’s 3-3-3 Scheme Boosts Employee Engagement

Silicon Valley security firm, Verkada, launched a unique employee engagement initiative termed “3-3-3”. The scheme offers financial backing for groups of three employees to socialize beyond work hours, covering up to $333 per trio. The goal is to promote social connections, enhance the work environment, and boost business productivity.

CEO Filip Kaliszan unveiled the “3-3-3” concept with the intention of enhancing work-related dialogues among employees and fortifying team camaraderie. The core belief is that such healthy interactions may lead to innovative solutions critical for the company’s strategic direction and increased growth.

CFO Kameron Rezai identified these casual meetings as vital for a bourgeoning firm like Verkada. The ability to maintain team unity and focus amidst industry giants places immense value on these interfaces. For Verkada, internal connections work like a cohesive glue, ensuring continuous innovation and resilience in a ruthless market.

Employees are encouraged to socialize at least once or twice a week, and share an image from their meetings on a Slack channel. By fostering an interactive atmosphere, the initiative has been successful in promoting trust, improving team dynamics, and driving better business outcomes.

The program has considerably boosted engagement since its inception. Emphasizing that the core focus isn’t limited to its financial components, Kaliszan insists that social engagement helps to establish an inclusive workspace. The CEO believes in removing hierarchical obstructions to stimulate open conversations across the company’s structure, in the pursuit of a healthier corporate culture and stronger team alliances.

Despite its innovative approach to work culture, Verkada maintains strict onsite work policies. Established in 2016 and currently worth $3.5 billion, the company offers six distinct product lines and has dismissed the idea of working remotely, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Commute times are even incorporated into job offers to discourage remote work.