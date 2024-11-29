  • News

Volkswagen exits Xinjiang amid market shift

Volkswagen announced on Wednesday that it is selling its ownership stakes in facilities in China’s Xinjiang region.

The company has faced criticism from human rights activists for operating in the area, known for China’s repression of predominantly Muslim ethnic groups. Volkswagen had a joint venture assembly plant in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, and two test tracks in the region.

This made it one of the most visible multinational companies in Xinjiang. The United States and several European countries have barred imports from the region due to evidence of forced labor. China denies these accusations.

In addition to the political controversies, Volkswagen’s plant in Urumqi became a financial burden. It was designed to produce gasoline-powered cars, but China has rapidly adopted electric vehicles over the past four years.

Volkswagen shifts focus amid electric boom

Half of the cars sold in the country are now either battery-electric or plug-in hybrids. Manufacturers like Volkswagen have found themselves with excess production capacity that no longer meets market demands. Volkswagen’s market position in China has also been challenged.

The company led the Chinese market from 1983 through last year, but BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle maker, has surpassed it in sales this year. Volkswagen’s exit from Xinjiang mirrors broader corporate movements. Companies are navigating the region’s complex political and economic landscape.

BASF, the German chemicals giant, has struggled for a year to gain Chinese government approval to sell its stakes in two manufacturing joint ventures in Xinjiang. As global businesses reassess their operations in Xinjiang, the focus on human rights and market demands continues to shape their decisions. Keith Bradsher, the Beijing bureau chief, contributed to this report.

