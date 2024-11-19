Walmart’s early Black Friday sale ends tonight

Walmart’s early Black Friday sale is now live, giving shoppers the opportunity to save up to 70% on a wide range of products. The sale began on Monday, November 11 for Walmart+ members and is now open to everyone until the end of today, November 17. Some of the top deals include a Carote 13-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set with a detachable handle, a GHD Curve Soft Curl Iron, and a Henckels Graphite 17-Piece Knife Block Set.

Shoppers can also find great savings on home goods like the Gotham Steel Nonstick Pots and Pans 10-Piece Set and the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Six-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker. For those looking for gifts, the Brother NS1150E Computerized Embroidery Machine comes with a $199 bonus bundle. Pet owners can snag the Ophanie Luxury Sofa Orthopedic Dog Bed for large dogs, while travelers can get the Travelhouse 3-Piece Luggage Set Hardshell at a discount.

Other notable deals include the Sunbeam Weighted Blanket, the Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, the EcoFlow Portable Power Station, and the Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Inflatable Christmas Train and Animated Santa Claus.

Walmart early Black Friday discounts

Walmart+ members enjoy additional benefits like early access to promotions and sales, free delivery, free shipping, mobile scan & go for fast in-store checkout, easy home returns, fuel savings, video streaming with Paramount+, Burger King discounts, and free online pet care with Pawp.

The official Black Friday sale starts online on Monday, November 25 at 12:00pm EST for Walmart+ members and opens to all customers on Friday, November 29 at 6:00am local time. Cyber Monday deals begin Sunday, December 1 at 5:00pm EST for Walmart+ members and will be available to all customers on Walmart.com and the Walmart app. Shoppers can find products from popular brands like Lego, Bluey, Peppa Pig, Ms.

Rachel Ninja, Polly Pocket, Michael Kors, and Dyson during this sale. However, prices are subject to change over time. Don’t miss out on these incredible deals to get a head start on your holiday shopping.

The Walmart early Black Friday sale ends tonight, November 17, so take advantage of the savings while you can.