Walz attends Michigan football game in Ann Arbor

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz attended the Michigan-Minnesota football game on Saturday in Ann Arbor. He was greeted at the airport by University of Michigan students who arrived in a bus with a banner that read “Put Me In, Coach!”

Walz has been using his background as a football coach and teacher while campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris. The Democrats are trying to get young voters excited with visits to college campuses.

The visit comes before Tuesday’s debate between Walz and Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, who is Donald Trump’s running mate. After the game, Walz went to northern Michigan to prepare for the debate.

Meanwhile, Harris held a fundraiser in San Francisco on Saturday. She told supporters that many important issues are at stake in this election, such as abortion bans and recent Supreme Court decisions. She emphasized the need for optimistic leadership.

Trump also went to a college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Harris campaign aired a new ad during the game that pokes at Trump about having another presidential debate. Michigan is an important swing state in the November election. Rep.

Debbie Dingell of Michigan said, “No one is winning this state right now. We are a purple state. Donald Trump hasn’t won this state and Kamala Harris hasn’t won this state.”

After the vice presidential debate, Walz and Harris will campaign together on a bus tour through central Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Students gathered on the tarmac to greet Walz, some playing brass instruments and holding a banner that read: "Put me in, coach." Walz, who has been Minnesota's governor since 2019, interacted with the students but made no public statements at the airport.

Students gathered on the tarmac to greet Walz, some playing brass instruments and holding a banner that read: “Put me in, coach.” Walz, who has been Minnesota’s governor since 2019, interacted with the students but made no public statements at the airport. Michigan is a key battleground state, with polls showing a close race both in the state and nationally. Walz and his wife, Gwen, entered Michigan Stadium before noon and mingled with students and leaders from both universities.

Minnesota narrowly lost to Michigan 27-24. Audrey Clayton, co-president of Students for Harris at U-M, said, “Walz has Midwestern dad energy that I think we can all relate to.” Her group has been actively engaging students on issues like reproductive rights and the health of U.S. democracy. U.S. Rep.

Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans were also at the airport. Dingell emphasized that economic concerns are important for all age groups, especially students worried about jobs and housing after graduation. “Democrats still have much work to do, and we cannot take one thing for granted from now until Election Day,” Dingell said, noting the importance of voters getting to know Kamala Harris.

Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign in Michigan, expressed skepticism about Walz’s impact, saying, “The Wolverines are going to send Minnesota’s Golden Gophers packing — the same way Michiganders are going to send Tim Walz back to Minnesota this November.”